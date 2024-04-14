WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas overwhelmed by emotion after tasting victory at Monte-Carlo 2024 to mark treble

Stefanos Tsitsipas teared up after clinching his third Monte-Carlo Masters title.

The Greek, who endured a disappointing 2023 season, produced some of his best tennis at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event. Despite facing multiple difficult moments in the final against clay court specialist Casper Ruud, Tsitsipas prevailed 6-1, 6-4.

Following his win, the Greek was in tears as he sat in his chair to catch a breath prior to the trophy presentation ceremony.

On his way to the final, Tsitsipas defeated Laslo Djere, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, and Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile, Ruud battled past Alejandro Tabilo, Hubert Hurkacz, Ugo Humbert, and Novak Djokovic.

The Norwegian, despite his clay court prowess, struggled in the first set, which saw Tsitsipas emerge triumphant in dominant style. While Ruud tried his best to keep up with the Greek in the second set, Tsitsipas' conviction shone through, helping him to clinch the third of his ATP Masters 1000 titles, all of which have come in Monte-Carlo.

Tsitsipas' last title on the ATP Tour came at the 2023 Los Cabos Open. Before his triumph at Monte-Carlo this year, the former ATP World No. 3 had tumbled down the rankings, with his exit from the top 10 sparking concerns about the slowly fading prominence of the one-handed backhand.

However, his latest march to victory in Monte-Carlo will see him break back into the top 10 as the new World No. 7.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the winner of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas with the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters trophy

Tsitsipas came into the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters as the defending champion, having won the 2021 edition of the tournament after defeating Andrey Rublev in the final. In 2022, the Greek faced a red-hot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the last hurdle.

On that occasion, Tsitsipas was rampant in the first set, as his fluid style of play was too much for Davidovich Fokina to handle. The Spaniard tried his best to fight back in the second set, even managing to take it to a tiebreak. However, ultimately, it was the Greek who tasted glory following a 7-6(3) second-set win.

Winning a second straight Monte-Carlo title helped Tsitsipas to write his name alongside several greats in the record books. For instance, it made him only the sixth player in the Open Era who was able to defend his title at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event, joining the likes of Juan Carlos Ferrero and Rafael Nadal.

