Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa engage in padel session during off-season tour of Dubai 

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa were spotted engaging in a fun padel session during their off-season tour of Dubai.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have become social media sensations since they confirmed their relationship earlier this year. Fans have always been observant of the duo's on and off-court activities. Although the couple experienced a difficult run on the tour in 2023, they have been enjoying their time outside of tennis.

During their off-season tour of Dubai, Tsitsipas and Badosa hit the court only to try out a different sport. The couple can be spotted playing padel in a recent video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tsitsipas' underwhelming 2023 season hit a fresh blow when he picked up a back injury at the ATP Finals. The Greek was forced to retire three games into his second group-stage match against Holger Rune. Hubert Hurkacz eventually replaced him at the year-end championship.

Meanwhile, Badosa was last seen in action at Wimbledon, where she retired midway through her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk. The Spaniard has been healing from a spinal stress fracture since then, forcing her to pull out of the US Open. She is expected to make her comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

"I want to be with Stefanos Tsitsipas as long as he wants" - Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Italian Open Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Paula Badosa recently reflected on the "incredible relationship" she shares with Stefanos Tsitsipas. In an interview with SDNA Newsroom, the Spaniard expressed her desire to stay with Tsitsipas as long as he wanted.

"I want to be with him as long as he wants. We have an incredible relationship, first of all, we are best friends and I think that is very important," Paula Badosa said.

Badosa maintained that she would be committed to her boyfriend during phases of frustration and pressure.

"I play tennis myself, so I understand the moments and the frustration it can have, the pressure. I just want him to know that I'm here for him. In the weeks when I won't be able to play, like now, I'll be with him," she added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa started dating in Rome, during the Italian Open. They made their relationship public two months later at Wimbledon.

The couple was even scheduled to play together in a mixed doubles match at the grasscourt Major. However, the much-anticipated pairing failed to materialize with Badosa's last-minute withdrawal due to her spinal injury.