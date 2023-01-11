Watch: Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and others make hilarious attempts at recreating the Netflix intro sound

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and other tennis players recently tried a hilarious recreation of Netflix's intro sound.

Along with the two Americans, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini, and Nick Kyrgios took part in the challenge of recreating the famous streaming platform's iconic intro sound "Tu-Dum." It is basically the sound of a wedding ring knocking against a cabinet.

The ATP Tour's official Twitter account shared a video of the players, with each one of them giving it their all. Ruud, however, stood out the most as the Norwegian made the sound and held his breath for quite some time to give it a nice finishing touch.

ATP Tour @atptour



Break Point, out on Friday.



@netflix | @WTA Paid actors, or tennis players? Listen up, then you decideBreak Point, out on Friday. Paid actors, or tennis players? Listen up, then you decide 😎 Break Point, out on Friday.@netflix | @WTA https://t.co/1hzN4YFgdj

These players will be featured in the upcoming Netflix tennis docu-series 'Break Point,' which will premiere on January 13. The series will reportedly have ten episodes and will be released in two parts. The first five episodes will be accessible on Netflix in January 2023 and the remaining five in June 2023.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe help the USA win the United Cup 2023

Team USA pictured with their 2023 United Cup trophy.

The United States won the inaugural United Cup in convincing style on Sunday (January 8), defeating Italy in the mixed teams final. Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula both won their singles rubbers to put their country up 2-0, while Madison Keys made it a clean sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lucia Bronzetti.

Then, with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) victory against former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, World No. 9 Taylor Fritz gave the United States an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup. The American failed to convert nine break points but faced none on his service and was the more consistent player in the two tiebreakers.

Taylor Fritz stated in his on-court interview following the victory that he was thrilled to be in a position to clinch the match and wanted to experience the emotions of winning when everyone comes running at him. He added that playing with his team was a lot of fun.

"We came in with really high hopes before the start of the event and I was really happy to be in the position to clinch the match and just the emotions when you win and everyone comes running at you, it is amazing. We have gotten a lot of team bonding this week and it was a lot of fun," Fritz said.

The American, however, added that despite having multiple chances to win, his opponent, Berrettini, did not make it easy for him.

"I had a lot of chances in there and he kept playing so well on those chances, so he made it really tough for me," Taylor Fritz said.

Poll : 0 votes