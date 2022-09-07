Watch: Unreal scenes during US Open quarterfinal between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Kachanov as fan gets haircut during the match

While Nick Kyrgios and Karan Kachanov were serving up a tightly contested US Open quarterfinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, a fan caught everyone's attention in the stands when the cameras panned to him and found him getting a haircut in the middle of the contest.

It even caught the attention of the entire stadium and the commentators too, who were both surprised and amused at what they saw.

US Open Tennis @usopen Our guy is getting a haircut in the second row?! 🤣 Our guy is getting a haircut in the second row?! 🤣 https://t.co/DlkEyAa6ow

The fan has since been identified as popular YouTube content creator Jidon Adams, who is known for his known vlogs and prank videos. This isn't the first time the American has resorted to such measures to get attention.

He was also seen getting a haircut while sitting in the crowd during the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball League (NBA) earlier this year.

NBA @NBA Never a bad time for a fresh cut! Never a bad time for a fresh cut! 😂 Never a bad time for a fresh cut! https://t.co/2R7nRpvBWc

It caught the attention of Timberwolves' shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had his mouth wide open in shock. This act is not new to JiDion, as he is popularly known. He is known to get haircuts in public places, having done so during college lectures too.

ESPN gets record viewership during Serena Williams' final match at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams thanks the fans following her defeat to Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams has been the buzz of the tennis world ever since she announced her retirement plans last month. Her every move since has been under the spotlight, with fans eager to get a glimpse of the 40-year-old in action before she called time on her career.

Unsurprisingly, ticket sales for this year's US Open hit record highs as fans thronged the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows to see Williams live. Those who couldn't make the trip made sure to catch her matches on television.

Her third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic registered a record 4.8 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-watched tennis telecast in the company’s 43-year history. The contest at the Arthur Ashe Stadium averaged 4.8 million viewers from 7.15 pm to 10.30 pm (Eastern Time) and peaked with 6.9 million viewers. The match boosted the network's ratings by 101% from 2021, with an average of 1.1 million viewers tuning in for the first five days of the US Open.

The previous record for ESPN was 3.9 million viewers, set during Wimbledon 2012 when Roger Federer defeated Andy Murray in the title clash.

