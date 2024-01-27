WATCH: Zheng Qinwen breaks into tears during emotional press conference following Australian Open 2024 final defeat

Zheng Qinwen could not hold back her tears after losing 3-6, 2-6 to Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday (January 27). The 21-year-old, who was making her first-ever appearance at a Major final, struggled with her game throughout the contest.

Zheng had a shaky start to the summit clash in Melbourne, dropping her first service game to trail 2-0. The World No. 2 didn't let up from that point onwards, taking the opening set 6-3. The second set was even worse for the Chinese youngster, as she hit several double faults to go down 1-5.

Sabalenka made the most out of Zheng Qinwen's inexperience, serving out the championship match a few minutes later. The 21-year-old appeared distraught with her performance while talking to the English media, before eventually breaking down when the Chinese journalists started asking her questions.

Despite her disappointment, Zheng Qinwen can take pride in her 2024 WTA Tour season thus far. The World No. 15 first represented her country at the United Cup in early January, winning two of her three matches during the team event.

Zheng struck a gold mine during her Australian Open campaign soon after, as the top half of the women's singles draw fell apart spectacularly. The 21-year-old received stiff competition from the likes of Anna Kalinskaya and Wang Yafan en route to the final, both of whom she beat in tough three-setters.

Thanks to her Melbourne run, the 21-year-old will make her debut in the top 10 WTA rankings next week. She is set to climb up eight places to a new career-high ranking of 7.

Zheng Qinwen: "Aryna Sabalenka is a really aggressive player; if you let a chance go, it will happen like today"

Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka pose at the 2024 Australian Open trophy ceremony

Zheng Qinwen attributed her Australian Open final loss to her slow start, insisting that she didn't play the brand of tennis that got her so far.

"I think in this match I'm start pretty slow. Also, I didn't play my tennis there. I think the different is the beginning, I can't hold the service game..." the Chinese said during her press conference. "You know, that little moment makes the match so different."

Zheng added that her chances against Aryna Sabalenka were far and few between. The 21-year-old also praised the Belarusian for her aggression. She did, however, insist that her own level was mediocre during the final.

"You know, if I play against Sabalenka's this level, if you don't take this chance the match went away really fast," Zheng said. "She's a really aggressive player. If you let a chance go, it will happen like today. Yeah, there is nothing more I can say in the match. Yeah, because basically I think I could done much better than that."