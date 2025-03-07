"Way too bothered to try to act like she doesn’t give a s**t" - Fans amused by Danielle Collins' latest merch clapback

Tennis fans reacted to Danielle Collins' newly-launched merchandise, referring to her confrontation with the booing crowd at the 2025 Australian Open. She unveiled T-shirts just before beginning her campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as part of her merchandise line.

During this year's Melbourne Major, Collins defeated Daria Snigur and Destanee Aiava in the first and second rounds, respectively, before falling to eventual champion Madison Keys in the third round.

Following her match against Aiava, Collins faced boos from the crowd, leading her to respond during a press conference where she expressed that despite the spectators' actions, they ultimately provide her with big pay checks and in turn fund her lifestyle.

In light of this incident, Danielle Collins shared a video on social media, proudly flaunting and launching T-shirts featuring the quote, "Play Tennis. Cash Checks. Repeat."

"A merch drop for yall. PLAY TENNIS. CASH CHECKS. REPEAT. DM @richsport.inc for the link. Part of proceeds will go to a women’s equity fund. #DanielleCollinsFund #YOLO," Collins captioned her Instagram post.

Collins' decision to release merchandise as a response to the booing crowd at the Australian Open drew reactions from tennis fans.

One fan criticized the video as cringeworthy, suggesting that despite Danielle Collins' claims of being unfazed by heckling crowds, her actions indicate otherwise.

"She is way too bothered to try to act like she doesn’t give a sh*t. Shes so cringy," a fan posted.

"Never cringed so hard in my life," a fan wrote.

"Yeah. I don't like her, but bro... I'm glad my favs aren't like this. This is so embarrassing, like what she's even doing with her image after "failed" retirement," a fan posted.

Another fan described Danielle Collins' video as "pompous and gross."

"This is so pompous and gross," the fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Least likeable player on tour since Justine henin. And before. No good advice from anyone on how to market or sell yourself. No personality. And never gonna win a slam either," a fan posted.

"Yep, I won’t be buying any of her merch," a fan wrote.

"Millennial cringe is off the charts omfg," a fan posted.

Who will Danielle Collins face in her opening match at 2025 Indian Wells?

Danielle Collins at the 2025 Australian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Danielle Collins is seeded 14th at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and she will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Collins will take on American qualifier Hailey Baptiste in her opening match. The two players previously have met only once on the WTA Tour, in the first round of the 2024 Brisbane International, where the former World No. 7 emerged victorious with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Baptiste earned her spot in the main draw of the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament in California after successfully navigating the qualifying rounds. She defeated Ena Shibahara 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 in the first qualifying round and then triumphed over Leolia Jeanjean 7-6(5), 6-4 in the second round to secure her place in the main draw.

In the first round of the main draw, Hailey Baptiste defeated fellow American Whitney Osuigwe with a score of 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the second round, where she will face Collins.

Danielle Collins' best result at Indian Wells came in 2018. She had received a wild card entry into the main draw and kicked off her campaign by defeating compatriots Taylor Townsend and Madison Keys in the first and second rounds, respectively. Collins then went on to overcome Sofya Zhuk in the third round before falling to Carla Suarez Navarro in the fourth round.

