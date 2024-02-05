"Way to go boys!" - Denis Shapovalov cheers as Team Canada secures spot in 2024 Davis Cup Group Stage Finals for the 5th time

Denis Shapovalov recently congratulated his compatriots for securing a spot in the 2024 Davis Cup Group Stage Finals for the fifth time.

Team Canada, led by Captain Frank Dancevic, defeated Team Korea 3-1 in a thrilling tie at the IGA Stadium in Montreal.

Established in 1900, the Davis Cup stands as the premier team competition in men's tennis. The Finals comprise 16 nations organized into four groups of four. The Qualifiers and Play-offs are held in February, while the Finals are scheduled for September.

Team Canada has a talented and diverse squad, featuring veterans Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil and young players like Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, and Liam Draxl.

In the first two singles matches, Diallo and Pospisil defeated Team Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo and Hong Seong-chan, respectively, in straight sets, giving Canada an early lead in the tie.

However, in the doubles match, the Korean pair of Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu defeated Galarneau and Pospisil in a three-set thriller, delivering Canada's first setback in the tournament. In the third singles match, Diallo defeated Hong in three sets, sealing Canada's spot in the Group Stage Finals.

Shapovalov showed his support for his countrymen on social media on Sunday, February 4.

"Way to go boys!!! 🔥 FINALS!!! 💪🏼👏🏼," Shapovalov wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Denis Shapovalov off to a slow start in 2024 after injury layoff

Denis Shapovalov at the 2024 ASB Classic

Denis Shapovalov has had a difficult start to the 2024 season, as he tries to regain his form after a six-month injury layoff.

Shapovalov, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 10 in 2020, missed the second half of last season due to a knee injury that he aggravated at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Canadian lost in the fourth round to Russia's Roman Safiullin in a four-set thriller.

The 24-year-old kicked off his 2024 season with straight-set losses at the ASB Classic in Auckland and the Australian Open, against Sebastian Ofner and Jakub Mensik, respectively.

Denis Shapovalov finally snapped his losing streak in the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, where he defeated Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. However, the Canadian could not maintain his momentum in the second round, as he fell to eventual champion Alexander Bublik in three sets.