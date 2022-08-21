"We as a couple are fine for now; You never know, life is full of wonderful surprises"- Novak Djokovic on the idea of having a third child

Novak Djokovic recently hinted that he and his wife might be open to the idea of having one more child.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic have been happily married for nearly nine years now. Together, they have two children - a son named Stefan and a daughter named Tara. The Serb had not really discussed having more children, until recently.

Speaking with American journalist Graham Bensinger, Djokovic was asked if he and his wife wanted to have another child. To which the Serb replied that as a couple, they are happy with two kids now, but that can change anytime soon, hinting at his wish to add another little member to his family.

"I am really happy with our two children at the moment, I am going to give you a very political answer here," Djokovic said. "We are as couple fine for now but I am just gonna say for now. You never know life is full of wonderful surprises and we are so blessed to be parents of two angels."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion talked about how having his firstborn son changed his life. He described it as "inexplicable" and "incomparable" to everything he had accomplished prior.

"When I became a father, I really never knew how much more I can love and the dimension of emotion and love that I experienced that day when Stefan came to us," Djokovic said. "It was just inexplicable and incomparable to anything else that I have personally experienced and achieved in my life."

"I am sure Jelena will say the same and agree. I mean anybody who is a parent understands the amount of love and support and dedication, unconditional love that you feel towards your child. Your life just completely shifts," he added.

"He's in love with tennis"- Novak Djokovic on son Stefan

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic's son Stefan joined him at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where his father emerged as the winner and was also seen practicing with the Serb.

In light of this, Djokovic stated in an interview with ATP that his son is "in love with tennis" and that he is willing to play with his son and aid in his understanding of the sport.

"He's in love with tennis right now," Djokovic said. "It was fully his own desire to really pursue tennis. So of course I'm going to be there for him. I never force him to be on the tennis court, but if he wants, I try to always make myself ready to be there and play with him."

There is still a question mark on Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2022 US Open. However, one thing is certain: the Serb will compete in the 2022 Laver Cup later in September. Additionally, he will swing his racquet for the Serbian team in the group stage of the Davis Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan