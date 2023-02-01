"We did the damn thing" - Team USA's Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys relive American tennis' January 2023 success

American tennis players Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys were jubilant over Team USA’s success in January 2023.

With Taylor Fritz, Pegula, Tiafoe and Keys at the forefront, and aided by the likes of Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Hunter Reese and Desirae Krawczyk, team USA created wonders in Sydney at the 2023 United Cup. They defeated Team Italy in the final and clinched the trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament on January 8.

Team USA credited the tournament for bringing them closer together and also hinted that their off-court bonding was instrumental in their success as a team at the event.

Having created friendships to last a lifetime, Madison Keys revealed to her fans on social media that winning the United Cup was her favorite memory of January.

“Fave January memory,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Keys also further shared a picture of the group’s off-court shenanigans, which involved Escape Rooms.

“We escaped January 2023. Jk not a bad month here are some favs,” she joked.

Frances Tiafoe shared the 27-year-old’s story and joined in the celebrations.

“We did the damn thing,” he expressed.

American tennis players Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys on Instagram

Jessica Pegula similarly acknowledged the event and reposted it on her social media.

American tennis produced stars beyond Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys in January 2023

Mackenzie McDonald sees off defending champion Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Team USA’s trophy win in the inaugural edition of the United Cup can be regarded as a trailblazing triumph that led to many more significant victories for American tennis in January 2023.

Alongside the contingent, 18-year-old Coco Gauff lifted her third WTA title at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Sebastian Korda finished as the runner-up at the Adelaide International 1 in a clash of the closest margins against Novak Djokovic in the final.

The 2023 Australian Open brought further glory to American tennis players, especially on the men’s side. While the country's No. 1 men’s tennis player Taylor Fritz was knocked out in the second round at Melbourne Park, as many as eight men from the United States – Frances Tiafoe, Mackenzie McDonald, Sebastian Korda, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, J. J. Wolf and Michael Mmoh – made the final 32 at the tournament, which was a first in 27 years.

Notably, McDonald saw off the No. 1 seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Of the eight men, three of them (Paul, Shelton and Korda) proceeded to make the quarterfinals, with Paul becoming the first American men’s player to go through to the semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



#BenShelton #AustralianOpen #AmericanTennis #Tennis Ben Shelton is hopeful that American Tennis has a bright future and hopes to play his part in it Ben Shelton is hopeful that American Tennis has a bright future and hopes to play his part in it 👏#BenShelton #AustralianOpen #AmericanTennis #Tennis https://t.co/Cn4QxwkQ4c

Poll : Will American tennis see a Grand Slam champion in the near future? Yes No 0 votes