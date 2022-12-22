"We are happy parents, it is an indescribable feeling of love" - Rafael Nadal opens up about welcoming first child with wife Mery Perello

Rafael Nadal, who welcomed his first child with his wife Mery Perello in October 2022, recently opened up about the couple’s new role as parents to their baby son.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Nadal revealed that the birth of their newborn had been life-changing. The tennis legend was filled with love and called the feeling “indescribable”.

"The birth is still very recent, but you already feel that something has changed in your life and that there is a person who totally depends on us. It is an indescribable feeling of love," he said.

The Spaniard also acknowledged all the fathers in the world and stated that, as parents, he and his wife were just as normal as all the others.

"I also tell you that I am not the only father in the world and that there are millions who have been fathers before us. We are normal and happy parents with our son," he added.

Shedding light on how he wishes to raise his son as the world witnesses unrest, Nadal conveyed that being a good person was of the utmost importance while trying to do “the best possible thing” for children.

"I think we all care about the world we live in and think about the world we will leave behind for our children. What each one of us has to try is to do the best possible thing that directly affects us and try to be good people," he stated.

"Rafael Nadal showed me some nice videos of his son" - Casper Ruud on his Latin American tour with the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud during the Latin America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal was joined by protege Casper Ruud on his Latin American exhibition tour in November 2022. The young Norwegian recently shared his experience of traveling with the Spaniard, asserting that the 22-time Grand Slam winner lived a normal life and revealed that he was in frequent touch with his wife back in Mallorca.

"He was talking back home with his wife and his kid, showing me some nice videos of his son and stuff. So, we're just normal guys. That's what we all are in the end," Ruud said.

"People think that athletes are like super strict or super serious all the time, but it's not always the case. We can have fun, we do other stuff in our personal lives as well," he added.

Ruud further commended Nadal’s ability to seamlessly switch between his personal and professional life.

"He has a sort of switch. He switches on and off on his personal side. I'm not going to go into all the details or whatever, but it's really fun to be around," the Norwegian expressed.

