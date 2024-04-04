Andy Roddick and tennis journalist Jon Wertheim hilariously engaged in banter after the former's mix-up regarding Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam tally.

Djokovic has had an atypical start to the 2024 season, characterized by his loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open and a shock upset at the hands of Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

On the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick raised concerns about the World No. 1's scheduling decisions, linking them to his "inconsistent" start to 2024.

"Speaking of longevity, the guys that’s kind of avoiding time as well as anyone ever has is Novak Djokovic. And it’s be kind of an inconsistent start to the year right," he said (at 31:00).

"Switched up his schedule in Australia, normally just shows up and plays the Aussie Open, went early after playing late into the season last year, playing Davis Cup and having an extended season," he added.

However, the American conceded that the Serb didn't require scheduling advice given his extensive accomplishments, erroneously citing Novak Djokovic as having won 25 Grand Slam titles instead of his actual count of 24.

"I often find myself sitting in this chair going, ‘Well that’s kind of a weird thing,’ but at the same time I’m also having to remind myself that this guy’s won 25 Grand Slams and what the hell do I know? Like who’s going to tell him anything at this point about decision-making and scheduling," he said.

Jon Wertheim caught Andy Roddick's mix-up and sought clarification on the 36-year-old's Grand Slam tally, with Roddick struggling to provide the correct number.

"How many Grand Slams?" Wertheim asked.

"It’s just 20… It’s so many Grand Slams," Roddick replied.

Wertheim then suggested awarding the Serb the extra Major title, stating that he had "earned" it.

"Yeah, I think you gave him an extra one but that’s alright he earned it, we’ll give him 25. We’ll give it to him, we’ll give him an extra one, he deserves it," he said.

Andy Roddick, meanwhile, hilariously requested the producer of his podcast to edit out his blunder.

"Sorry 24. Can you dub that over Mike?" he said.

Novak Djokovic set to be in action at Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the Miami Open after his shock Indian Wells Masters exit, will make his return to the court at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, commencing on April 7.

The Serb will continue his hunt for his first title of the season at the Masters 1000 event, joining the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and defending champion Andrey Rublev at the star-studded tournament.

Ahead of his campaign, the Serb enjoyed some quality time with his family in Monaco, trying his hand at various track and field activities alongside his wife Jelena and kids Stefan and Tara.

"Family power like no other," the Serb captioned his Instagram post.

