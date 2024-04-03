Novak Djokovic had a field day in Monaco as he tried out various sports with his wife Jelena, and children Stefan and Tara, ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic is set to kick off his 2024 claycourt campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters (April 7-13). This will be the Serb’s first tournament since his shock defeat to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round in Indian Wells. It will also be his first competitive appearance since his split with longtime coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Novak Djokovic recently reached the tournament venue after a brief visit to Belgrade. He partook in a few practice sessions, sharing glimpses of his hit with World No. 7 Holger Rune.

The World No. 1 also squeezed in a fun visit to Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco. He was joined by his wife Jelena, son Stefan, daughter Tara, and Serbian player Nenad Zimonjic, who has been accompanying him since his and coach Ivanisevic’s separation.

In a video shared on social media, the family of four was seen attempting long jumps and racing each other on the track. In one of the clips, Djokovic’s wife hopped onto his back for a piggyback ride.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and his six-year-old daughter Tara also took part in a friendly Capoeira duel. The quartet then held each other in a loving embrace after the fun outing.

"Family power like no other," the Serb wrote on Instagram.

"Being separated from the family hurts me” - What Novak Djokovic said during Australian Open 2024 campaign

The Serb pictured with his family at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic would be delighted to have his family by his side at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. He did not enjoy the same privilege at the Australian Open earlier this year.

During his campaign in Melbourne, the Serb admitted that being away from his loved ones was "hurting" him.

"Being separated from the family hurts me more and more. That's the part that I struggle with more now," the 36-year-old said in one of his press conferences.

He also expressed his desire to play a limited schedule for a healthy work-life balance.

"So, yeah, I try to balance things out with working with my schedule in such way and calendar that is suitable to me. I think I earned my right to choose what kind of tournaments I want to play," he added at the time.

Sticking by his decision, the World No. 1 has competed in only three tournaments so far this season. He contested the United Cup, where team Serbia faced a quarterfinal exit.

The ten-time Australian Open champion then bowed out of the Melbourne Slam with a semifinal loss to champion Jannik Sinner before his Indian Wells setback.

Novak Djokovic, who is the French Open defending champion, will hope for better results during the claycourt season.

