Novak Djokovic begins training at Monte-Carlo with Nenad Zimonjic in tow after Goran Ivanisevic split, practices with Holger Rune ahead of comeback

With the conclusion of the 2024 Miami Open, the ATP clay season is set to begin with the Monte-Carlo Masters approaching fast, where Novak Djokovic will be making his eagerly-anticipated return to action.

The World No. 1 was last seen competing at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he suffered a shock defeat to lucky loser Luca Nardi. Nardi stunned the Serb by beating him 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32.

On Monday, April 1, Djokovic was seen practicing at Monte-Carlo under the watchful eye of Nenad Zimonjic. The 47-year-old Zimonjic is a former member of the Serbian national Davis Cup team and has also partnered with Djokovic in the past for doubles.

It is likely that he has been brought aboard the 24-time Grand Slam champion's team so that he could take over coaching duties for a brief while on a temporary basis following Djokovic's recent split with Goran Ivanisevic. Ivanisevic and the Serb ended this partnership this last week after a six-year run that saw the World No. 1 win multiple accolades.

When asked recently about his plans, Djokovic admitted that he did not have a clear idea and that he will keep the fans informed if he does find a new coach to join his entourage.

“I still don’t have a clear idea who a new coach would be, or whether there will be one at all. I’ve had coaches since I was a kid, now I am trying to feel by myself what I need, what I feel most comfortable with. You will be informed in case someone joins the team,” he said.

At Monte-Carlo, Djokovic shared the practice court with Danish teenager Holger Rune. The 20-year-old Rune lost to Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 6-1 at the Miami Open in his last outing.

Rune was the runner-up at last year's Monte-Carlo Masters, and was defeated by Russia's Andrey Rublev 7-5, 2-6, 5-7 in the summit clash. Djokovic, meanwhile, lost in the Round of 16 at the Masters 1000 event in 2023, falling to Lorenzo Musetti in three sets.

Novak Djokovic set to become the oldest World No.1 in ATP history

Novak Djokovic in action

Novak Djokovic is all set to create history by becoming the oldest World No.1 in ATP history, surpassing his great rival Roger Federer in the coming days.

Djokovic will be 36 years and 321 days old this Sunday, and will begin his 420th week at the top of the rankings next week. Roger Federer, in 2018, had become the oldest player to top the ATP rankings and was 36 years and 320 days old when he held the No. 1 spot for the last time.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion already has more weeks as the World No. 1 than any other player in history, male or female. With eight year-end No. 1 rankings, he is also the one who holds the record in that regard when it comes to the ATP.

