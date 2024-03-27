5 memorable moments between Novak Djokovic and ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic ft. Australian Open hugs, billiards and hilarious imitations

Novak Djokovic announced his split with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic after a successful six-year partnership.

Goran Ivanisevic began working with the Serb in 2018 and became his full-time coach in 2022. They forged among the most fruitful player-coach relationships in tennis. Under his guidance, Djokovic lifted 12 Grand Slam singles titles and became the most successful player in Grand Slams in the Open Era.

Apart from their domination on the court, Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic, a former Wimbledon champion, shared many special moments off it. Here's a list of the top five memorable moments between the two men over the years.

#5 Goran Ivanisevic's son Oliver interviews Novak Djokovic

During the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, the Serb sat down for a candid interview with the children of ATP doubles player Santiago Gonzalez as well as the son of his then-coach Goran Ivanisevic. Gonzalez's son Matias and daughter Camila asked Djokovic about his pet, Santa Claus, and if he would play doubles with their father.

Ivanisevic's son, Oliver, made a surprise appearance at the end of the fun interview. He sat on the Serb's lap and talked about his love for swimming.

"I like swimming pool and I like swimming on the beach. I so like it like this."

#4 Novak Djokovic takes a dig at ATP after Goran Ivanisevic loses Coach of the Year 2023 award

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic at the 2024 United Cup

Novak Djokovic called out the ATP after Goran Ivanisevic did not win the 2023 Coach of the Year Award. 2023 was amongst the most successful years for the 36-year-old as he won seven titles, including three out of the four Grand Slams, and ended the year as the World No. 1.

While congratulating Jannik Sinner's coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, the Belgrade native took a sly dig at ATP for not picking Ivanisevic for the accolade and wrote:

"Congratulations to Darren and Simone for a great season with Jannik. Goran, I guess we need to win 4/4 Slams in order for you to maybe (just maybe) be considered coach of the year. Winning Year End #1, 3 GS and WTF (World Tour Finals) and making history of this sport is not enough, my dear coach."

#3 Novak Djokovic imitates Goran Ivanisevic during a practice session

Ivanisevic pictured at the 2023 French Open

In the run-up to the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic delighted fans during his practice session on Court Philippe Chatrier with his imitation of Goran Ivanisevic's elaborate service motion. Fans packed the stadium to see the Serb practice ahead of his campaign in Paris and cheered him on as he mimicked the Croat's serve.

Djokovic would go on to lift his third Roland Garros title in 2023. He bettered Casper Ruud to win his 23rd Grand Slam title.

#2 Novak Djokovic plays billiards with Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic at the 2023 Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic have created many unforgettable moments off the court, one of which was a billiards game that they played together. In a video posted on YouTube about four years ago, the duo is seen with Billiard cue sticks in their hands, and the Serb is seen laughing uncontrollably while hitting a ball. At one point, both men are also seen arguing over the shot.

You can watch the video below:

#1 Novak Djokovic hugs Goran Ivanisevic after winning Australian Open 2023

Djokovic hugs Ivanisevic at the 2023 Australian Open

The Australian Open has always been a very special tournament for Novak Djokovic. He has won 10 out of his 24 Grand Slam titles in Melbourne and is one of the most loved athletes in the land down under. The 2023 Australian Open marked the Serb's return to the tournament after being deported from the country a year earlier.

Djokovic was seeded No. 4 and defeated Roberto Carballes Baena, Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Tommy Paul, and Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the title. More impressively, he only dropped one set en route to glory.

After his championship point, an emotional Djokovic celebrated his victory by climbing onto his player's box from the court and embracing his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, and others present in his player's box.

