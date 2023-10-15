"We love you more than words can express" - Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina share birthday wishes for their daughter Skai on her first birthday

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina recently expressed their love and admiration for their daughter Skai to mark her first birthday.

Monfils and Svitolina are both former top 10 players who have won titles in double digits on the ATP and WTA tours. They started dating in 2019 and got married in April 2021. They welcomed their first child, Skai, in October 2022.

On Sunday, October 15, they posted heartfelt messages and pictures of Skai on her first birthday. Monfils posted a couple of pictures of his daughter keeping him company during a practice session.

"Skai, today, as we celebrate your first birthday, my heart is filled with emotions. Every moment spent by your side reminds me of how lucky I am to have you. Your smile, your laughter, and even your tears have brought a unique color to my daily life," Monfils wrote.

"You’ve truly illuminated and transformed my world. For you, my little gem, I wish all the imaginable happiness and all the wonders life has to offer. Happy first birthday, my little princess. 🎂❤️," he added.

Meanwhile, Svitolina also posted a couple of pictures of her daughter and wrote:

"Happy 1st birthday to the sweetest little girl 🐣 May your day be filled with laughter, joy, and lots of cake 🎂You bring so much happiness to our lives, and we are grateful for every moment with you✨✨✨Here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, and endless adventures. We love you more than words can express. Happy birthday, our precious angel."

The family is currently in Stockholm, where Gael Monfils is competing in the BNP Paribas Nordic Open, an ATP 250 tournament.

Gael Monfils to face Marton Fucsovics in 2023 Stockholm Open 1R

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Laver Cup

Gael Monfils will take on Marton Fucsovics in the opening round of the 2023 Stockholm Open on Monday, October 16.

Monfils, with a protected ranking of World No. 141, is looking to regain his form after a long injury layoff that saw him miss most of the 2022-23 season. The 37-year-old recorded his best performance of the season by reaching the quarterfinal at the Canada Open. He has a 9-10 win-loss record this year.

World No. 57 Fucsovics is coming on the back of a third-round exit against Francisco Cerundolo at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. He also reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships. The 31-year-old has a 20-18 win-loss record this year.

The head-to-head record between Gael Monfils and Marton Fucsovics stands at 2-0, in favour of the Frenchman. Their most recent encounter was in Dubai in February 2020, where Monfils prevailed in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

The winner of this match will face either Daniel Evans or a qualifier in the second round.