"We need an injury of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni jokes; discusses Australian Open return & recovery

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni recently quipped about the perfect set-up for the Spaniard’s successful comeback, and it involved Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal, who has been on an extended tennis hiatus due to a hip injury he suffered at the 2023 Australian Open, has now ramped up his training ahead of the 2024 season.

With reports of him making a return at the Australian Open emerging, the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal discussed the scenario.

“He wants to play in the Australian Open, and I think he is [going good] because I have seen, these last days, him practicing. He has practiced much better,” former coach Toni said during his conversation with Edwin Weindorfer for the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The veteran coach further joked that the only thing missing now is the current top three players – Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev suffering injuries, which will then set the stage for Rafael Nadal’s successful return.

“Now, what we need is, we need an injury – of [Carlos Alcaraz], of Novak Djokovic and maybe, [Daniil Medvedev]. We need that many... a lot of problems and then Rafa can play really good,” the Spaniard’s uncle quipped.

Sharing his honest assessment, however, uncle Toni said that the former World No. 1 is eagerly waiting to compete to the best of his abilities when he returns in 2024.

The uncle then narrated a conversation his son Joan recently had with Rafael Nadal, where the Spaniard expressed his desire to make the most of the upcoming season given his impending retirement.

“No, but I think he wants to play,” the former coach said.

“Some weeks ago, my son asked him, ‘What happened this year?’ And he said, ‘Don’t worry, next year I want to make it a very good year.’ Because it’s the dream of my nephew, because I think after this year he wants to retire, and he wants to be competitive [in 2024]. We have to wait, but at least this dream is there,” he said.

"I had no idea they would say that" – Rafael Nadal quashes Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley's 2024 comeback claims

The Spaniard at the 2023 Australian Open

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently claimed that Rafael Nadal had exclusively confirmed his plans to make his competitive return at the 2024 Australian Open.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome," Tiley said.

Tiley's remarks, however, were questioned and deemed unauthentic by the tennis fans and the media, who recalled his previous such hollow promises.

At the time, Rafael Nadal responded to Tiley’s statement by hinting that while he gave no such confirmation, he is thrilled about the prospect.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open… I am practicing every day and working hard to come back asap," he said.

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal reiterated that he is hoping to make a return at the Australian Open in January 2024, but he was taken by surprise when Tiley made the confirmation claims.

"I had no idea they would say that. I was the first one to be surprised because I don't even know it myself [when I'll return]. I understand and appreciate the hope of the Australian Open to have me there, my hope as well is to be there, but until this becomes a reality, there's still a long way to go," he said in conversation with Movistar Plus+ (quotes translated from Spanish).

