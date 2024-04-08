"We are old but gold" - Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna revel in being the oldest World No. 1s in singles and doubles

Novak Djokovic recently gave his thoughts on him and India's Rohan Bopanna being the oldest World No. 1 in men's singles and doubles respectively.

On Sunday (April 7), Djokovic officially became the oldest World No. 1 in the ATP singles rankings history at 36 years and 321 days. Bopanna, on his part, became the oldest top-ranked doubles player in January at 43 years and 331 days (he turned 44 on March 4).

In that context, the ATP tour recently invited both players for an interaction. Novak Djokovic began by remarking how both players were a "combined 80 years old" before expressing his admiration for Rohan Bopanna's work ethic.

"We were just saying that we are a combined 80 years old. It's not really balanced, it's not 50-50, you know, he brings more years to the 80. But I think we're still going strong," the Serb said. "I see him (Rohan) every day in the gym, countless hours. Also in the physio, a bit more than before."

The Serb added that both he and the Indian will rule the roost in their respective competition for years to come.

"So, it's amazing, we are old, but gold! We still have a lot of time," he added.

Novak Djokovic on playing in India: "I really look forward to it and wish to experience that"

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced each other in Delhi, India 10 years ago

During the interaction, Novak Djokovic also asserted that he looked forward to playing in Rohan Bopanna's country, India. The last time the Serb came to the country was during the 2014 International Premier Tennis League season, an exhibition tour that saw him take on Roger Federer.

"What an incredible moment to be oldest No. 1 in singles and doubles at the same time. Great for Serbian tennis and Indian tennis. You know, hopefully we can do something in India soon," the World No. 1 said. "Can play there, I really look forward to it and wish to experience that. I haven't been in India for many years."

The 36-year-old also spared a word for not only Bopanna but other Indian legends like Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi as well.

"And it's amazing, it's a huge country, you know, obviously humongous population and people around the world and to have tennis at such a high-scale level of popularity right now," he added. "India is very important for our sport and you are contributing to that, of course, with Sania Mirza, Bhupati and Paes to pave the way."

Djokovic and Bopanna both have their hands full as they open their respective Monte-Carlo Masters campaigns. While the Serb will take on World No. 41 Roman Safiullin in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday (April 9), the Indian will team up with Matthew Ebden to take on former doubles No. 1 Mate Pavic and Argentina's Marcelo Arevalo.

