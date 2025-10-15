"We talked for an hour" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals incredible Novak Djokovic gesture that helped her win US Open 2025 title

WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka recently shared her thoughts on the meaningful advice she gained in a conversation with Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, following which she clinched the 2025 US Open title. Sabalenka was last seen in action at the 2025 Wuhan Open, which she concluded with a semifinal loss to Jessica Pegula.Aryna Sabalenka shares a budding friendship with Novak Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam winner last competed at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters, exiting the tournament with a semifinal loss to the eventual champion, Monégasque talent Valentin Vacherot. He is set to participate in the 2025 6 Kings Slam, a Saudi Arabian exhibition tournament featuring other elite players.Sabalenka recently shared her thoughts on how Djokovic's advice and mentorship successfully guided her through the US Open title-winning match. Sabalenka had defeated American talent, Amanda Anisimova, with a concluding score of 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to lift her second US Open women's singles title. TennisONE shared a post on X detailing what she said, and it read:&quot;At Wimbledon I spoke to Novak (Djokovic). I just wanted to know how he was preparing himself for those big matches -- what was the focus and what was his mindset going into the match.&quot; She added:&quot;So we talked for an hour probably, but with Novak you always can spend more than that talking and asking for advice. And then later on, going to the US Open final, I remembered what he said, what he told me, and I think it helped me to get the title.&quot;Aryna Sabalenka will be competing in the WTA Finals, the season-ending championship, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring the top eight singles players and eight doubles teams.Aryna Sabalenka reflects her admiration for Serbian legend Novak DjokovicAryna Sabalenka talked about her admiration for Djokovic. The 4-time Grand Slam winner highlighted how the Serb helps her elevate multiple aspects of her game.&quot;He's a great guy and he's very open. You can ask anything and he can give you advice. I love practicing with him because for me it's such high-intensity training. It just helps me physically and even mentally to get better. And then when I play against girls, I'm not getting tired physically because I practice with Novak (Djokovic),&quot; she added (via TennisONE).Along with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, who is the founder and CEO of Oakberry, a superfood brand, Sabalenka went on a double date with Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, in Greece. She also added glimpses of their date on her Instagram post dated October 3, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrangulis and Djokovic have also bonded over business, as they are co-investors in the French Ligue 2 outfit Le Mans FC.