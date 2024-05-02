"We've never had an argument, never a problem with him or his family" - Casper Ruud's coach Pedro Clar hails Norwegian's attitude and nicety

Casper Ruud's coach Pedro Clar is pleased to have joined the Norwegian's team as Ruud has never argued or created any problems in their six seasons of training.

Former tennis player Pedro Clar is a Spain-born tennis coach. He is a member of the Rafa Nadal Academy, situated in Mallorca, and joined Ruud's coaching staff in 2019. Clar is one of the reasons for Ruud's magnificent rise in the past few years.

25-year-old Ruud recently faced defeat in the round of 16 at the 2024 Madrid Open against Felix Auger-Aliassime. As the Norwegian will now take up preparation for the 2024 French Open, his coach heaped praise on him and his family in an interview with Punto de Break.

"I'll tell you, we've been together all these years and we've never had an argument, never a problem, neither with him or with his family. For me it is a pleasure to have joined the team, I feel very loved by all of them," Clar said.

World No. 6 Ruud has never won a Grand Slam title. He faced heartbreaks in three finals including the previous two Roland Garros tournaments and the 2022 US Open. Clar, however, believes there is a different air about 2024.

According to his Spanish coach, this season, Ruud has made his best-ever start and his performance in the triumphant 2024 Barcelona Open was the best he has played this year.

Pedro Clar believes Casper Ruud will win more titles if he does things the correct way

Casper Ruud's multiple Grand Slam final losses have been seen as bad luck by many. However, Ruud's coach Pedro Clar does not think tennis has been unjust to the Norwegian. Stating that those who deserve to win eventually win titles, Clar said:

"I don't see it as an injustice. If one wins it is because he deserves it, just as if you lose it will be because you have not done the things you had to do, or the other was better. I don't think that tennis has been unfair to Casper, if he now has to win then much better, we will see if the dynamics in grand finals change from then on."

According to Clar, Ruud's triumph in Barcelona was essential to help him grow in confidence. After facing heartbreaking losses in the last two finals, Ruud will be raring to win the upcoming Roland Garros and his first-ever Grand Slam title.