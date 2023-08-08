Andre Agassi's family has expanded with the welcome addition of a new furry friend after the American discovered a kitten who had wandered into his backyard.

In 2016, Agassi, alongside his wife and tennis legend Steffi Graf and their children, Jaz Elle and Jaden, welcomed a new pet into their family, a Great Dane named Blue. Blue has since become a beloved member of the family with Agassi frequently delighting his fans on social media with glimpses of his adventures with Blue.

The 53-year-old even rung in the new year with his cherished companion, treating his fans to a heartwarming picture of him enjoying a snowy day with Blue.

Seven years after welcoming Blue into their family, Agassi announced an adorable new addition by sharing a picture of him cuddling a kitten who had found its way into their backyard. The former World No. 1 also divulged that the grey kitten had been named 'Sweetie.'

"A kitty showed up in our backyard... so we welcomed her to the family ❤️ meet Sweetie," he captioned the post on Instagram.

"I am so excited to share this experience with one of the best tennis players, my wife" - Andre Agassi on competing in Pickleball Slam 2 alongside Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova are set to feature in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, where they will be joined by returning players Andre Agassi and John McEnroe. Graf and Agassi will team up against Sharapova and McEnroe for a $1 million purse.

Having greatly enjoyed his experience in the inaugural edition of the event, Agassi expressed his excitement for Pickleball Slam 2. The American also shared his delight at the opportunity to partner with his wife.

“After Andy and I took home the hardware at the first Pickleball Slam, I said I would be playing pickleball as long as I can walk—that’s how much I enjoy this game. Naturally, I am so excited to share this experience with one of the best tennis players, my wife," Andre Agassi said in a press release.

Graf also disclosed her enjoyment of the sport after having taken the court at the Pickleball Slam. She expressed her enthusiasm to face off against McEnroe and Sharapova.

“When I watched the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April and stepped onto the court, I was hooked. Andre and I can’t wait to get back out on the court together to face off against Maria and John," Graf said.

The event will be televised live on February 4 (Sunday), 2024 at 8:30 p.m. (EST) from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi