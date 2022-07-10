"Well done Rybakina, we have won the Wimbledon tournament" - Russia's tennis chief claims credit for Elena Rybakina's win

Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) president Shamil Tarpishchev has claimed credit for Elena Rybakina's win at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Ryabkina, born and brought up in Moscow, switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018 after finding opportunities difficult to come by in her native Russia. The 23-year-old Russian-turned-Kazakh enjoyed a memorable fortnight at Wimbledon, beating Ons Jabeur to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

It's pertinent to note that Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarusian players at this year's Championships owing to Russia's Ukraine invasion. Rybakina is one of the few players at this year's tournament with Russian heritage.

In the aftermath of Rybakina's victory, Tarpischev tried to take credit for the 23-year-old's triumph in a statement to Russian state media outlet RNA.

“It’s very nice. Well done Rybakina. We have won the Wimbledon tournament," Tarpischev said.

Meanwhile, former women's doubles No. 1 Elena Vesnina has refuted her compatriot Tarpischev, saying Rybakina's switch to Kazakhstan helped her triumph at Wimbledon.

“The transfer of Rybakina to the Kazakhstan national team is already a story that happened,” Vesnina said. “Now just watch and enjoy. Congratulations to Kazakhstan, which helped Lena to realise herself as a professional tennis player.”

Contrary to reports in the state media suggesting that Rybakina would move back to Russia and represent them in team events, Vesnina said that the ship has sailed.

“I think she will not return to the Russian national team," said Vesnina. "It is clear that she has Russian roots. But now she plays for Kazakhstan."

Under ITF rules and the fact that Rybakina has played team events like the Olympics under the Kazakh flag, her return to her country of birth is virtually impossible.

"I can only say that I represent Kazakhstan" - Elena Rybakina after her Wimbledon triumph

Elena Rybakina hoists aloft the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon on Saturday

Elena Rybakina said in her press conference following her Wimbledon win that she represents Kazakhstan. The 23-year-old added that she had support in the stands as well on Saturday.

Rybakina, seeded 17th at this year's Championships, is the lowest seed in 15 years to win the women's singles competition since 23rd seed Venus Williams won in 2007. The Kazakh is also the first player since Amelie Mauresmo in 2006 to win the Championships after recovering from a set down in the final.

“I can only say that I represent Kazakhstan, I did not choose where to be born," said Rybakina following her win. "People trusted me, Kazakhstan supported me. Even today I heard the support from the stands. I saw the flags."

In the absence of any ranking points at this year's Championships, Rybakina (#23) stays outside the top 10 of the WTA rankings despite her triumph.

