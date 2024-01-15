What is the bag policy at the 2024 Australian Open? A look into what visitors are allowed to carry inside with them at the season's first Major

While fans are eager to experience everything that the Australian Open has to offer, they'll need to be mindful of a few rules beforehand. As is the case with any venue, the officials at Melbourne Park also have certain regulations regarding what items spectators are allowed to have on them in person.

Visitors are barred from bringing their own alcohol and must purchase it from the venue itself. It's not only a tournament rule, but the official law of the State which makes it an offence to possess alcohol which hasn't been purchased on the grounds.

Large bags and suitcases are a no-no as well. Anything that's too big to fit under a seat is prohibited, and there's a limit of one small bag per person. Tennis racquets aren't allowed either, along with balloons and other inflatable devices.

Camera tripods and related equipment are barred too, as are high-end cameras with lenses having a focal length capacity of greater than 200 mm. This is to ensure that people do not record the proceedings for commercial purposes.

Containers and hampers shouldn't exceed 1.5 litres in capacity. Items made of glass, clay and ceramic other breakable items are banned, mainly due to the risk of injury they possess.

While fans are allowed to bring flags, signs and the likes with them in order to support their favorite players, they should conform to a certain size. These shoudn't be larger than 180 cm by 90 cm, while any handles on them shouldn't exceed 50 cm.

Visitors are going to have to leave their furry friends at home, unless the animal is recognized as an assistance animal as per the local laws. People can't bring their own chairs and stools either, as well as bicycles, skates, scooters, etc.

Musical instruments, whistles and amplifiers are prohibted at the Australian Open, along with unmanned aerial vehicles, firecrackers, flares, smoke bombs and laser pointers.

Anything which falls under the category of prohibited item under the "Major Events Act 2009" is obviously on the banned list. Any unauthorized promotional material regarding politics, religion or anything offensive on clothes, banners, signs, etc., is prohibited too.

Certain items are allowed inside the Australian Open, but are subject to approval on arrival

Fans arrive at the 2024 Australian Open.

Visitors are allowed to carry certain items with them on the Australian Open premises, but these are subject to approval by security. Small bags and handbags are permitted to be take inside.

Medicines, umbrellas, selfie sticks, deodrants and perfumes are permissible items to possess. As mentioned earlier, while people cannot bring their own alcohol, they cerainly can bring other non-alcoholic beverages, but in plastic bottles.

Visitors can bring their own snacks as well, albeit in packaging which is approved by the officials. So with the list of dos and don'ts quite clear, fans can now enjoy their time at the Australian Open.