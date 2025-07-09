What does Ben Shelton's sister Emma do? All you need to know about the Florida Gators alum turning heads at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton's sister Emma has been a constant support for the American player at Wimbledon this year. He even gave a shout-out to his sister during an on-court interview after his third-round win over Marton Fucsovics. He called her his "lucky charm" and publicly asked Morgan Stanley to give her an extra week off to stay and support him.

Eventually, the American company approved the request and gave her an extended leave. The brother-sister duo celebrated the leave via a video on Instagram.

Behind the scenes, Emma is far more than just Ben’s biggest fan. A University of Florida graduate, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Finance) in May 2023.

After college, Emma launched a finance career at Morgan Stanley in January 2024, working full-time in Alpharetta, Georgia, as a Digital VEA (Virtual Engagement Associate). In addition to her role at Morgan Stanley, she completed a summer internship in grassroots racket sports promotions with Wilson Sporting Goods in 2023.

Emma also interned in accounting for the University Athletic Association, handling budgets and tax reports. Moreover, she holds multiple FINRA licenses, Series 63, Series 7, and the Securities Industry Essentials credential.

How did Ben Shelton help his sister Emma get another week off to support him at Wimbledon?

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman (L) and sister Emma (R) at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

During his on-court interview after defeating Marton Fucsovics in the third round at SW19, Ben Shelton thanked his team for being there and supporting him. He added a shoutout to his sister Emma and said:

"My sister’s here... She’s been here for every match that I’ve played at this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm. But she has work back in the U.S. starting on Monday."

When the crowd started to boo because of the predicament, Ben added:

"She works for Morgan Stanley, so if any of y’all have some connects and [can] get her a couple extra days off so we can keep this rolling that’d be great."

Later that evening, Ben shared a video on his Instagram Story and was heard asking Emma:

"Yo, you’ve got the week off or what?"

His sister celebrated, seemingly affirming the holidays.

"Shoutout Morgan Stanley!" Ben concluded.

Since then, Ben Shelton has gotten the better of Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round and has set up an exciting clash against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal. The American will need his "lucky charm," sister Emma, as the Italian holds a 5-1 lead in their head-to-head record.

