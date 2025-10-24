What has Chris Evert been up to this Fall? American tennis legend shares adorable glimpse into her life with grandson Hayden

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 24, 2025 01:50 GMT
Chris Evert and her grandson, Hayden - Source- Getty and Instagram
Chris Evert is spending her 2025 fall with her family, especially her grandchild, while she continues to work as an ESPN analyst. The former tennis player recently shared an adorable glimpse of her quality time with her grandson, Hayden.

Evert has been married three times in her life, but has had kids only with Olympic skier Andy Mill, her second husband. They welcomed three kids - Alexander, Colton, and Nicholas - in the 1990s, and now, the family has expanded further. Nicholas and his wife, Rebecca, have a son, Hayden.

The American tennis legend cannot get enough of her grandson and usually shares updates with him on social media.

On Thursday, October 23, Evert shared a photo with Hayden and said she would be spending most of her fall with the toddler. The 70-year-old posted an adorable picture of snuggling with Hayden on a couch and penned a caption that read:

"This is how I'm spending most of my fall...❤️❤️❤️ #HaydenJames."
Evert once shared a heartwarming glimpse of her grandson receiving golf lessons from his father, Nicholas Joseph. She had shared a reel on her Instagram, in which Hayden, yet to turn one, sweetly gazed at his father playing golf with no understanding of the light-hearted instructions.

When Chris Evert made her feelings known about being a grandmother

In February this year, Chris Evert sat for an interview with 'We Are Tennis,' where she opened up about being a grandmother. She said she loved her sons the most and earlier believed that nothing could top that until her grandson Hayden came into her life.

"I love my boys. Yeah, that’s been the highlight of my life. Everyone kept saying, 'Wait until you have a grandchild.' I thought nothing could top having a child. But having a grandchild is double the fun. You’re also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It’s wonderful," Chris Evert said.
Further opening up about what Hayden will call her, the former World No. 1 said she will let him come up with something when he grows up.

"We haven't figured that out yet. I'm going to let him figure it out. We have so many different names, you know: Nana, Gammy, Grandma. Just so many names. I'm, like, I want him to naturally come out with something (laughter)," she added.

Outside of her family life, Chris Evert also made a space for herself in the tennis community. In her nearly two-decade career in the 1970s and 1980s, she bagged a total of 157 singles titles, including 18 Grand Slams.

Nancy Singh

