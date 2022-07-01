"What has Cordae done for God's sake" - Tennis fans speculate break-up between Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae after Japanese's cryptic social media message

Naomi Osaka took to social media yesterday to post a rather cryptic message, which has since led her fans on a wild goose chase. The 4-time Grand Slam champion tweeted out about not trusting men who constantly have to declare that they are "a good guy," a tweet that has since been deleted.

"If a guy constantly has to tell you he's a good guy, there's about a 1000% chance he's not," Naomi Osaka tweeted.

Screenshot of now-deleted Tweet from Naomi Osaka

Fans on social media immediately began speculating, with many pointing out that it must be about her boyfriend Cordae. A singer-songwriter and rapper, Cordae has been in a relationship with the former World No. 1 since 2019, after the two met during an LA Clippers NBA game.

The 24-year-old has been spotted occasionally during Osaka's matches, most prominently at the 2020 US Open where she won her third Grand Slam title.

Users on Twitter also found out that the Japanese had unfollowed him on her Twitter and Instagram handles following the message, adding more fuel to the fire.

"What has Cordae done for God's sake," one fan tweeted.

Ayo Otegbade @o_otegbade
Yes!! Cordae finally slipped up. My brethren, pray for my breakthrough

"Naomi unfollowed cordae on all socials, deleted the posts with him from her IG, + tweeted subliminals about him. She’s about to show up at New York MAD," another account posted.

GS Tennis News Today @gstntoday
naochii unfollowed cordae on all socials, deleted the posts with him from her IG, + tweeted subliminals about him and DIDN'T delete them. she's about to show up at New York MAD asl.. #O5AKA

Other fans took the opportunity to sympathize with the 4-time Grand Slam champion, stating that they agreed with her assessment and shared their own similar experiences.

"My mum always said "never trust a man who says 'trust me'." Which comes to the same thing, I guess," one user wrote.

Ruth Ware @RuthWareWriter
My mum always said "never trust a man who says 'trust me'." Which comes to the same thing, I guess.

ShowtimeLA @ShowtimeLA1

ShowtimeLA @ShowtimeLA1
His actions in every day life around you will show you what kind of man he is. Talk the talk...walk the walk..
#GoodGuys #Gentleman

Wesley B. @thepowerbauer
Funny thing is, I think when someone says that, they are less trying to convince the other person and more trying to trick themselves.

"That reminds me of the time I reached out to HR with proof of the harassment & discrimination I was experiencing by my male manager and HR told me they asked around and was told he is nice/good guy. Then I was fired (after a decade of service)," another fan tweeted.

Facciabrutta37 @Facciabrutta37
that reminds me of the time I reached out to HR with proof of the harassment & discrimination I was experiencing by my male manager and HR told me they asked around and was told he is nice/good guy. Then I was fired (after a decade of service)

AS Cecil @Saml_hustler
There's an old saying that " empty barrels makes the most noise ".. You don't have to talk much to prove a point to a woman...your actions should speak more and let her decide

STE🦊~ Steph Ox @PhoxyOxy
….I say this all the time. Most of the self proclaimed "good guys" are just measuring themselves up against friends/guys they know who is "unapologetic f*ckboys". Being a good human is an intentional characteristic (both genders)

Several fans also made use of the chance to poke fun at Nick Kyrgios, claiming that the tweet was really about the Australian. Kyrgios was recently signed by Evolve, the sports agency Osaka co-founded with long-time agent Stuart Duguid, as its first client, a news that conveniently lent itself to many jokes on this occasion.

"You just signed him up in your sport agency. Girl, make up your mind," one fan joked, alluding to Nick Kyrgios.

Naomi Osaka looking to return to action following Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka will be hoping to be back in action before the US Open at the very least

On the tennis side of things, Naomi Osaka is currently recovering from an achilles injury that kept her out of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

The Japanese was already considering whether she should play the tournament in the absence of ranking points, and the injury made the decision to pull out much easier.

Kenneth Trevino @Kenneth84511078
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, citing Achilles' injury

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, citing Achilles injury

On social media Saturday, Naomi Osaka wrote, "my Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time."

The four-time Grand Slam champion has now moved up to World No. 40 in the WTA rankings as of now, and will be looking to climb even higher so that she can be seeded at the US Open this year.

Osaka is a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows, having won the 2018 and 2020 editions. Last year, however, she exited in the third round, falling to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

