"What is she eating"; "Immune system of a Victorian child" - Fans react to Elena Rybakina's frequent withdrawals as she opts out of Indian Wells

Elena Rybakina withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells due to illness.

The Kazakh entered the WTA 1000 event as the defending champion and was supposed to face Nadia Podoroska in the second round. However, hours before the match, she announced that she was unable to compete due to gastrointestinal issues.

"It is with great sadness I must announce, I will not be able to participate at this years Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues. Those close to me know how much this tournament means to me and how much I wanted to come back and defend my title," Rybakina said.

"I would like to thank all the fans who came out here to support me and I am sorry they will not get a chance to see me play this year. Now I will rest and recover so I can come out and play and compete for my fans to the best of my abilities once again," she added.

This is the Kazakh's second successive withdrawal, having previously pulled out of her Dubai quarterfinal due to illness as well. Rybakina's withdrawal attracted a lot of reactions from several fans, with one of them questioning the Kazakh's eating habits.

"What is she eating that she always has this issue ?" the fan's tweet read.

One fan likened Rybakina's immune system to that of a "victorian child".

"Immune system of a victorian child,"the fan's comment read.

Another fan claimed that the Kazakh should visit an allergist and travel with her own food.

"Again????? At this point go to an allergist and travel with your own food," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions to Rybakina's Indian Wells withdrawal

Kayla Day replaced Elena Rybakina in the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Elena Rybakina has won two titles so far in 2024

Elena Rybakina in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Elena Rybakina has won 17 out of 20 matches so far this season, winning two ATP 500 tournaments in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi.

The Kazakh won the former event without dropping a single set, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Her second title came at the Abu Dhabi Open where she triumphed over Daria Kasatkina in the title clash. She also reached the final of the Qatar Open where she was defeated by Iga Swiatek.

Following her withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open, Rybakina is next scheduled to compete at the Miami Open where she was the runner-up in 2023.