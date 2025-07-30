"What an embarrassment" - Fans aghast by Reilly Opelka getting US Open mixed-doubles wildcard despite 'insulting & belittling' doubles players

The all-American duo of Reilly Opelka and Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard entry into the 2025 US Open's mixed doubles category. However, several tennis fans have voiced their disapproval of Opelka receiving a wild card because of the vicious swipes the 27-year-old has taken in the past at doubles tennis and players who are specialists at it.On Tuesday, July 29, the official social media handles of the US Open confirmed 14 of the 16 teams that will feature in the hardcourt Major's revamped mixed doubles format this year. Eight of the teams received direct entries based on their combined singles rankings, while six others, including the pairing of Opelka and Williams, received wild cards. Two more wildcard entries will be announced soon.Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disgruntled to see Reilly Opelka's name in the mixed doubles category, considering the derogatory nature of the American's past takes on doubles tennis. Some also ridiculed the fact that Katerina Siniakova, who was the WTA doubles No. 1 for 46 weeks before recently being dethroned by Taylor Townsend, and Marcelo Arevalo, the reigning ATP doubles No. 1, haven't received wild cards.&quot;Giving a guy who has insulted and denigrated doubles players and called for a complete removal of doubles tennis from tournaments a WILD CARD to a GS mixed DOUBLES event... while not giving the world no. 1 WTA and ATP doubles players direct entry is WILD! What an embarrassment!,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Yes, let’s give a WC to the player who said that doubles should be removed from the tour 🙄🙄,&quot; commented another.&quot;Giving Reilly Opelka a huge stage to play doubles on when he has openly called for doubles to be removed from the tour altogether and the prize money consolidated for singles players……… Whatever, the serve bot won’t have any touch at the net but cmon #USOpen - do better,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Opelka should not be paid for this,&quot; one opined.&quot;Opelka being in this draw after how he's belittled doubles players is truly insulting,&quot; added another.&quot;It’s not too late to cancel this,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.A brief look at Reilly Opelka's controversial takes on doubles tennis over the yearsReilly Opelka at a 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Zhuhai press conference (Source: Getty)Three years ago, Reilly Opelka raised eyebrows with his strongly worded opinion on doubles tennis and players who excel in the category. Taking to X, which went by Twitter at the time, Opelka wrote:&quot;Dubs players are the most overpaid athletes in the world.&quot;The American added:&quot;They don't sell a single ticket outside of the UK, unless its singles players playing doubles.&quot;More recently, the former ATP singles No. 17 blasted the category and players who are often referred to as 'doubles specialists'. According to Opelka, those who excel in doubles are players who couldn't find success as singles players.&quot;They should 100% get rid of dubs. It’s for failed singles players, There’s no such thing as a ‘doubles specialist’... they don’t sell a single ticket. They take up practice courts/physios/resources. They don’t turn a profit and they complain that they don’t make enough $$. That’s pretty greedy behavior if you ask me,&quot; he wrote on Instagram in February this year.Interestingly, despite his relentless criticism of doubles tennis over the years, Reilly Opelka has a title in the category to his name. That particular piece of silverware came from the American at the 2021 Atlanta Open, where he had paired up with Jannik Sinner. On that occasion, the American and Italian combined to devastating effect, as they took down Steve Johnson and Jordan Thompson in the final.Fans who are appreciative of doubles tennis have often ridiculed Opelka to counter his controversial views. For instance, at the recently concluded Mubadala Citi DC Open, the stands were packed for Venus Williams' comeback, which began with a first-round women's doubles match. However, Reilly Opelka played his first-round singles match in a near-empty court, allowing fans to take swipes at the American.Opelka is currently participating in the ATP Masters 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto. The 27-year-old has reached the third round, where he is set to lock horns with compatriot and teenage prodigy Learner Tien. The youngster leads the head-to-head 1-0, having registered a straight-set win over Opelka at this year's Italian Open.