"What a fighter; Absolute machine" - Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios, Patrick McEnroe, and tennis world react to Novak Djokovic's ATP Finals triumph

Novak Djokovic's 2022 ATP Finals victory drew applause from fellow tennis players, both past and present, as the Serb clinched a record-equalling sixth year-end championship on Sunday. Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 to go level with Roger Federer for most titles at the season finale.

Similar to his previous two matches, the 35-year-old struggled physically in the early stages of the final, once again visibly shaking during a changeover. However, he seemed to recover very quickly and kept putting pressure on Ruud to clinch his fifth title of the season and third since the start of October.

Among his colleagues in the tennis world, WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek lauded Djokovic for his fighting spirit, congratulating him on a great feat.

"What a fighter. Incredible achievement. Congratulations," Swiatek wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios also congratulated his good friend.

"Congrats bro," Kyrgios replied to Djokovic's post on Instagram.

Spanish tennis great Alex Corretja called the Serb "a machine" and highlighted that he has been at his absolute best in his limited time on tour this season.

"Djokovic has played little this year, but almost every time he has played he has triumphed! Absolute machine! Ruud has played three super finals in an impressive season… and Alcaraz and Nadal have finished on top! 2023 is going to be EXCITING," Corretja wrote on Twitter.

Top tennis coach Brad Gilbert and former American tennis star Patrick McEnroe also reacted to the Serbian great's 91st tour-level title triumph and first ATP Finals title in seven years. Gilbert congratulated him for taking home a record $4,740,300 in prize money.

"Congrats Djoker taking out Ruud awakening for your 6th yearend championship. Amazing effort this week 5-0 to go along with biggest prizemoney in tennis history," Gilbert expressed.

Novak Djokovic declares "hunger" for more big titles and tennis history

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight

Novak Djokovic has suggested that his hunger for more big titles and love for tennis is still burning bright, and stated that he will keep dreaming and trying to add more chapters under his name in the tennis history books. The Serb further stated that he has no problem with confidently declaring his goal of winning every tournament and setting the biggest records. He will now turn his focus towards equalling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2023 Australian Open.

"For me it's still the hunger that someone asked me about. It's love for the game, no doubt. Passion. I love the game. I said it already. Of course, making history of the tennis sport, which of course is my favorite sport, the sport that has given me so much privileges in life and benefits. Why not try it? Why not dream about it?" Djokovic stated in his post-match press conference on Sunday.

"I have no problem to verbalize that I have biggest goals, that I want to be the best, that I want to win every tournament. I don't think that's not humble, I just feel it's important to respect everyone in the game but still be confident with yourself. I don't see anything bad in that," he added.

The nine-time Australian Open champion will return to the Melbourne Major in 2023 after multiple recent reports revealed that the Australian government has decided to overturn his three-year visa ban.

