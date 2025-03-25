What happened with Elena Rybakina? All you need to know about the latest controversy surrounding Kazakh & ex-coach Stefano Vukov after Miami Open

Elena Rybakina recently found herself in the midst of controversy after being spotted training with her former coach, Stefano Vukov post her campaign at the 2025 Miami Open. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has suspended Vukov due to allegations of abuse, which is a violation of the governing body's code of conduct.

At the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida, Rybakina was seeded seventh and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She faced Ashlyn Krueger in her opening match and lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

After her Miami Open campaign, Rybakina was seen training with Vukov on a private court in preparation for the upcoming clay court season. A photo from their practice session was shared by one of the Kazakh's fan pages.

Rybakina's decision to continue training with Vukov despite the allegations of abuse and the WTA's ban on him, drew criticism from tennis fans who expressed their disapproval on social media.

"I feel so bad for her. You people clearly don’t understand how hard it is to break away from an abuser," a fan posted.

"Dude she is gonna go down with this relationship, unless her physical health and safety is threatened nobody is gonna do anything about it, it's horrible," a fan wrote.

"Her contemporaries are fighting in the QF of a 1000 event while she's on some dodgy private court just so that man could join practice incognito. The man who is banned by the WTA for manipulating and verbally abusing her," a fan posted.

Stefano Vukov had coached Elena Rybakina from 2019 to 2024, but their partnership ended after she withdrew from the 2024 US Open just before her second-round match against Jessika Ponchet.

Following her split with Vukov, Rybakina began working with Novak Djokovic's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic. However, Ivanisevic and her long-time physical trainer, Azuz Simcich, left her team after the 2025 Australian Open.

Reports suggested that their departure was due to Vukov's continued presence in Rybakina's team, as he was seen attending her matches at the Melbourne Major despite the WTA's ban on coaching .

What did Elena Rybakina say on the WTA imposing a ban on Stefano Vukov?

Elena Rybakina speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

Earlier this year, during a press conference, Elena Rybakina gave her thoughts on the WTA suspending her former coach Stefano Vukov from the Tour.

Rybakina said she was "disappointed" upon learning about Vukov's suspension, especially considering the timing while she was on tour.

"Well, I'm just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. Well, I'm focusing on my matches, and when I go on the court I'm thinking only about the way I need to play, so I'm concentrating on myself, and also, of course, on the opponent," Elena Rybakina said (via The Athletic).

"Definitely it's not the best time, but as I said, I'm always focusing on my matches and want to perform as best as I can," she added.

Under Vukov's mentorship, Elena Rybakina won her first and only Grand Slam title to date at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she defeated Ons Jabeur in the final to claim the trophy.

