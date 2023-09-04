Alize Cornet has lent her support to Simona Halep in the latter's doping case fiasco.

Halep was provisionally suspended in 2022 after she tested positive for the use of Roxadustat, a banned substance, at the US Open. The former World No. 1 hasn't played since then. The London District Court was supposed to pass its verdict on the case earlier this month, but the decision was postponed. Halep was visibly upset by the decision as she took to social media to express her frustration.

On September 3rd, former US Open quarterfinalist John Millman criticized the authorities for delaying the judgment.

"The ITIA delays in regards to Simona Halep’s case is a disgrace...I’m a little surprised more on the WTA, admin and players, haven’t come out condemning the process. It’s been a joke," he tweeted.

Cornet reacted to Millman's tweets and sympathized with Halep. She questioned why the judgment was delayed and called the situation 'outrageous.'

"Couldn't agree more! What is happening to Simona is completely outrageous, and this crazy situation needs to end asap. I don't really understand the silence around it either. Justice for Simona."

The French professional player urged everyone to come out in support of the former World No. 1, adding:

"Come on people, let's join forces. This is going way too far, and for far too long @itia_tennis @ITFTennis. The tennis world just wants what's fair."

Simona Halep later thanked Cornet for speaking out in her favour.

"Merci Alize," she tweeted.

"No player should ever have to go through a process of delays like this again" - Darren Cahill on Simona Halep's doping decision delay

Simona Halep's former coach, Darren Cahill, earlier criticized the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for its role in the Romanian's doping fiasco.

Cahill, who coached Halep to her first Grand Slam win, the 2018 French Open, stated that the former World No. 1 deserved be able to move on with her career or life, which was being prevented by the delay in judgement.

"Simona deserves the right to get on with her career and/or her life. At the moment she can do neither. No player should ever have to go through a process of delays like this again." Cahill added.

The two-time Grand Slam winner, meanwhile, traveled to Greece recently amid her doping saga. The Romanian visited the iconic Parthenon, situated in Athens.

"When life gives you a hundred reasons to break down and cry, show life that you have a million reasons to smile and laugh," the Romanian wrote on her Instagram story.