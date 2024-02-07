Tennis fans on the internet fumed after learning about the abusive messages Linda Noskova received following her exit from the Abu Dhabi Open 2024.

Noskova suffered a setback on Tuesday, February 6, as she lost to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the opening round on the ADCB court in Abu Dhabi. The promising youngster failed to carry the momentum she gained by reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in January and lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Tormo.

The loss subjected the 19-year-old to harsh criticism as Instagram users sent her abusive messages. She made the messages public by compiling them in a video and posting it on the social media platform.

Noskova's move has received a considerable amount of support from tennis fans, especially on Reddit. A fan opined that other players on tour too should expose the abusers.

"More players should do this regularly, especially for profiles with peoples’ real pictures and names attached. Might make them think twice about doing it again," the fan wrote.

A different set of fans, however, were livid.

"What the hell… quit degenerate gambling and sending psycho messages people," another fan said.

A third fan lamented a user resorting to body shaming while targetting Noskova. The fan said:

"Also, can we spare a thought for the fact that she is only 19 years of age, and they're out there not only trashing her as an athlete, but trying to body shame her by calling her fat and ugly.

"Anyone who thinks she is fat (even by silly athletes standards) simply doesn't know what a healthy weight is. Maybe healthy IS fat to these gamblers who pour all their money into gambling instead of food, who knows."

Linda Noskova topped World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Australian Open 2024

Linda Noskova produced an incredible run at the Australian Open 2024. She finished as a quarterfinalist, which to date is her best result at the Grand Slams.

To begin with, the Czech Republican dispatched the 31st seed Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 7-5 in the opening round. She then defeated Mccartney Kessler 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in the second round and drew top seed Iga Swiatek in the third.

Linda Noskova staged a gritted comeback against Swiatek and registered a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win to send the World No. 1 home. She advanced to the quarterfinals with a walkover in her fourth-round match against Elina Svitolina. Her journey, however, ended as she lost to Dayana Yastremska soon after.