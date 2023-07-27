"What a horrendous waste of talent," "Nobody is going to miss his antics" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios suggesting early retirement

Nick Kyrgios recently hinted at his potential early retirement, prompting tennis fans to react to the Aussie's future career plans.

Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios made an appearance at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition, mobilized by Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou in Los Angeles, California, last week.

Although Kyrgios did not actively participate in any of the matches due to injury concerns, he weighed in on his future while having an informal discussion with his peers, Frances Tiafoe and Jeremy Chardy.

In a behind-the-scenes video, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist started by criticizing the sport for its "hectic" schedule. The 28-year-old remarked that his age was already catching up to him due to his recurrent partying and drinking habits.

Later, when suggested he had at least five more years in the circuit (till age 33), he quickly dismissed the notion.

“Just old bro! I’m getting old. 28. Yeah. But all the drinking and partying, I’m like 57,” he said, laughing. “No f*cking chance. No way. Bro, there’s no chance I’m playing until 33."

Subsequently, his career plans provoked tennis fans to divulge their thoughts on his retirement timeline. One tennis fan denounced the Aussie's laidback attitude, suggesting that it was the reason he never realized his true potential.

"What a horrendous waste of talent," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed that Kyrgios wasn't a good enough player to be remembered by fans.

"Great, nobody is going to miss his antics," a user wrote.

Another fan rhetorically stated that the 35th-ranked player wasted his talent, claiming that had he dedicated himself to the sport, he would've pocketed multiple Grand Slam titles.

"What a waste of talent? Imagine what he could have achieved if he had put in the effort of the court. I reckon he could have won at least 3 or 4 grand slam events," another tweet read.

Here are some more reactions from the tennis world:

Nick Kyrgios has been missing out on action in 2023 season

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Due to injuries, Nick Kyrgios has missed out on the majority of the 2023 season till now. Fans were hoping for the player to raise his level further after a triumphant last season, which saw him bag the Australian Open doubles title and reach the Wimbledon singles final.

Owing to multiple injury setbacks since the start of the season, the Aussie was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Melbourne Major. Later, he was sidelined for another five months after he underwent knee surgery.

The Aussie returned to the ATP Tour in June, making his sole appearance in the season. However, Kyrgios suffered a loss to Yibing Wu in the opening round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Furthermore, the World No. 35 also withdrew from the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships, citing a wrist injury.