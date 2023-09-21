What is Novak Djokovic's next tournament? Everything you need to know about the Serb's schedule for the remainder of the 2023 season

Novak Djokovic's next tournament will be the Paris Masters and he will play in another two events after that to end what has been a truly remarkable 2023 season for the Serb.

Djokovic has won 46 out of 51 matches so far this season, winning five titles. This includes three Grand Slams, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and the Adelaide International 1.

The Serb's most recent triumph came at the US Open 2023 where he beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final and claimed his 24th Grand Slam title, which is a record for any player, male or female, in the Open Era.

After the victory, Djokovic joined the Serbian team for the Group stages of the Davis Cup finals. he played just one singles match, against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and won 6-3, 6-4 to confirm his country's qualification to the quarterfinals.

He also played a doubles fixture during his nation's tie against the Czech Republic, partnering with Nikola Cacic. However, the pair were beaten by Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek.

Novak Djokovic was set to compete at the Shanghai Masters, which he has won more than any other player. However, the 36-year-old withdrew from the Masters 1000 tournament, and will not compete until the end of October.

Djokovic's schedule for the remainder of the season has been revealed on his official website and the Serb will next compete at the Paris Masters, which he has won a record times.

The World No. 1 reached the final in last year's edition of the Masters 1000 event before losing 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Holger Rune.

He will next look to successfully defend his title at the ATP Finals in Turin, which he won last season by beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the final. A victory for the Serb will see him win his seventh title, thus creating a new record for most triumphs in the season-ending championships.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic to finish 2023 season at Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic with the US Open trophy

Following the ATP Finals, Djokovic will take part in his last tournament of the 2023 season at the Davis Cup knockout stages in Malaga. Serbia have already reached the quarterfinals, where they will face Great Britain, and the winner of the tie will take on either the Netherlands or Italy in the semifinals.

Djokovic played a key role in his country's first and only Davis Cup triumph in 2010, winning both of his singles matches in the final against France. The 24-time Grand Slam champion also helped Serbia reach the final in 2013, where they were beaten 3-2 by Czech Republic.

Djokovic previously appeared in the Davis Cup Finals in 2021 where he played a crucial role in his country reaching the semifinals where they were beaten 2-1 by eventual runners-up Croatia.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis