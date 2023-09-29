What are performance byes? Everything you need to know about how certain players have received a walkover to 2R of recent tournaments

In tennis, a performance bye is a type of bye awarded for a notable performance in the week preceding a competition. This bye is distinct from the traditional bye, which was typically granted to the top 4 seeded players in a tournament, allowing them to bypass the first round. The introduction of performance byes offers an alternative, focusing on players' recent achievements rather than their rankings.

The introduction of performance byes has raised concerns among some players and stakeholders. Critics argue that this new system could potentially disrupt the fairness and equilibrium of the tournament structure. The allocation of byes based on recent performances, rather than rankings, may lead to discrepancies and perceived inequities in tournament participation. Some players may feel disadvantaged by the sudden change in bye allocation, especially those who rely on consistent rankings for tournament advancements. The concerns revolve around maintaining a transparent and equitable system that rewards players fairly, without compromising the integrity of the competition.

The China Open and the Toray Pan Pacific Open are incorporating performance byes, reflecting a shift in tournament entry protocols. The adaptation of performance byes in these events is indicative of a changing approach, emphasizing recent accomplishments over rankings.

The integration of performance byes in these tournaments has elicited varied responses. It is perceived as a step forward in recognizing and rewarding exceptional performance, but it also prompts discussions about equitable allocation and the selection criteria for these byes.

Elena Rybakina's objection and subsequent withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open based on allocation of performance bye

Elena Rybakina at 2023 US Open - Day 5

Elena Rybakina, the World No. 5 in women's tennis, voiced objections to the allocation of performance byes at the Pan Pacific Open, where she was positioned to be the third seed. The bye was instead awarded to Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia due to their deep runs in the preceding WTA 1000 draw in Guadalajara. This forced Rybakina to play her match a day earlier than Sakkari, who won her first WTA 1000 tournament. She stated:

"As a player, I want to give my all on the court and at the moment my body is not ready to do that... The WTA,(are aware) on opinions I have and will clearly voice them in future."

In this instance, according to the regulations applied at the Tokyo event, performance byes were assigned considering the players' extensive participation in the preceding tournament, rather than their overall rankings. This approach impacted the match schedules of several players, including Rybakina.