What is the price of Novak Djokovic's 24 jacket? Where to buy the Serb's jacket designed in light of US Open triumph

Novak Djokovic won his 24th Major title in spectacular fashion on Sunday (September 10), dominating Daniil Medvedev from the get-go to win the championship match 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in just over three hours of play.

Just before the trophy ceremeony began, the Serb donned a special Lacoste jacket with the number '24' emblazoned on its side, to mark the momentous occasion. The outfit has since become a hit amongst fans on social media, with many of them going as far as to inquire its price.

The limited edition jacket, which comes with an open front and a metal zipper, is currently priced at US $119.00.

The brand new limited-edition jacket is fully white with a stand-up style collar. A luxurious rib-knitted cuff is designed on both arms. The stand-out part of the design, though, is the aforementioned '24' text embroidered on the jacket. It is enclosed by a curved box of the same color, and the logo of the French company can be seen on the right corner.

Another Lacoste logo is present on the left side of the chest, albeit in a crisp rubber print.

The jacket is a somewhat upgrade in its aesthetic quality from the previous '22' and '21' versions, which the Serb wore following his title victories at Melbourne and Paris earlier this year.

Where can you find the Novak Djokovic '24' Special Edition jacket?

Novak Djokovic has been wearing personalized Lacoste jackets since the beginning of the year

The 24 special edition jacket is currently available on Jacketpop, one of the top online hubs for contemporary fashion. It is also likely to be available on the Lacoste website soon. Having said that, the jacket will likely be sold out within a week, considering how the French apparel company has stocked Novak Djokovic's personalized jacket at a minimum price only.

It should also be noted that the fanfare for the jacket is skyrocketing at the moment. In that context, the most ardent supporters of Djokovic will have to go above and beyond to get the outfit for themselves.

At the moment, the Lacoste website is stocking the 24-time Major winner's deep blue and coral colorblocked polos, which he wore in New York and Cincinnati, respectively. They have also put up the Serb's outfits from this year's Australian Open and Dubai Tennis Championships for sale online. A few other graphic t-shirts are also part of the collection.

