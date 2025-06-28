"What's wrong with that weirdo, get his hands off her" - Fans slam Elena Rybakina's coach Davide Sanguinetti for 'grabbing' her in Wimbledon snap

Elena Rybakina has once again raised eyebrows regarding the dynamics of her coaching team after posing for a picture with them. Tennis fans expressed concern about the way the Kazakh's coach Davide Sanguinetti chose to hold her in the photo.

Ad

Earlier this year, Rybakina parted ways with Goran Ivanisevic after rehiring her controversial ex-coach Stefano Vukov, who was then banned by the WTA. Since Vukov was barred from accomanying the World No. 11 to practice courts on tournament grounds, she chose to join forces with Sanguinetti.

Ahead of her campaign at Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina posed for a picture with her coaching team. However, what caught the attention of fans was that Rybakina's coach Davide Sanguinetti had his fingers tucked under the sleeve of the Kazakh's shirt.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were furious over how Sanguinetti was "grabbing" Rybakina, with one of them suggesting that the 26-year-old needed a female coach. Given the controversy over Stefano Vukov's conduct, another fan lamented that the World No. 11 was constantly saddled with the "weirdest" coaches.

"What's wrong with that weirdo, get his hands off her🤬," one fan posted.

"Why is it always elena who has the weirdest guys in her team bc what is your hand doing under her sleeve," one fan commented.

Ad

"The way he's grabbing her??? Police hello???" another fan chimed in.

"She seriously needs a female coach asap🙁," said another.

Fans continued to lambast David Sanguinetti over his perceived "creepy" behavior.

"Why does he grab her like that in every picture…its getting weird now," one fan posted.

"Her coach gives negative vibes. Creepy," a fan remarked.

Ad

"I need puppet to get his hands off her rn," said yet another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the tennis front, Elena Rybakina will be looking to win her second Wimbledon title at this year's grasscourt Major. The Kazakh reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the Queen's Club Championships and the Berlin Tennis Open in the lead-up to her campaign at SW19.

Elena Rybakina to lock horns with Elina Avanesyan in Wimbledon 1R

Elena Rybakina - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina will square off against Elina Avanesyan in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Kazakh holds a 1-0 lead in her head-to-head record against Avanesyan, having claimed a 6-4, 7-6(0) victory in their only previous meeting at the 2022 Italian Open.

Ad

If Rybakina beats Avanesyan once more, she will take on the winner between Maria Sakkari and Anna Blinkova in the second round. The World No. 11 could then face Anna Kalinskaya or Clara Tauson in the third round, followed by a potential blockbuster encounter with Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

Elena Rybakina's likely quarterfinal opponents include Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina. The Kazakh, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2024 before losing to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova, will be aiming to redeem herself this year and get her hands on the trophy once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More