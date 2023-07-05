"What do you think, Rafael Nadal?" - Ana Ivanovic revisits social media exchange with Spaniard, names Monica Seles her tennis idol and more

Ana Ivanovic revisited her social media exchange with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal while answering questions from tennis fans via Twitter.

Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan brought the former French Open champion's attention to the first tweet by Nadal almost 10 years ago when she joined the platform.

"@anaivanovic welcome to this means of communication. Looking forward to exchangin tweets with you," Rafael Nadal had written to Ivanovic nearly ten years ago.

Ana Ivanovic responded by saying:

"Thanks Rafa, but why so formal?! Haha"

Fachan hilariously asked the Serb whether they both were planning to have a second exchange now that it had been nearly 10 years. Ivanovic replied:

"Good question! What do you think @RafaelNadal?"

On a more serious note, a fan asked the former World No. 1 if she had a tennis idol growing up who she wanted to emulate. Ivanovic named nine-time Grand Slam winner Monica Seles as her idol.

"Monica Seles," she wrote.

Another fan asked the Serb about her experience of competing at Wimbledon and her thoughts on the tournament both on and off-court. Ana Ivanovic spoke of Wimbledon's uniqueness in response.

"For me @Wimbledon is the home of tennis. As well as the great facilities, the flair and the setting make it one of the most special spots on the tour," she wrote.

She answered a variety of other questions including her experience of winning her first Grand Slam and her current favorite player.

Uncle Toni 'enormously excited' at nephew Rafael Nadal's recovery

Rafael Nadal(left) with Toni Nadal(right) at the 2017 ATP Finals

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal's recovery update was recently shared by his former coach and uncle Toni Nadal.

The 14-time French Open champion withdrew from this year's edition of the Grand Slam event and also announced the end of his season due to injury. He also announced that 2024 will most likely be his last tour.

According to a report in Eurosport, Toni Nadal gave an update on his nephew's recovery via his column, El Pais. He referred to the then 17-year-old Nadal's Wimbledon debut 20 years ago and wrote:

"I am enormously excited to see my nephew's recovery and see his return next year to this magnificent setting to prove, as [singer and songwriter] Carlos Gardel said, that 20 years are nothing,” Toni Nadal wrote.

He continued to reminisce about the former World No.1's first run at Wimbledon where he reached as far as the third round.

Rafael Nadal has won two Wimbledon titles, most notably in 2008 against Roger Federer.

