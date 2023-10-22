Venus Williams reacted hilariously to her sister Serena Williams and brother-in-law Alexis Ohanian having a night out in Miami recently, joking about how the parents of two kids could do such a crazy thing.

Having just welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, a couple of months later, the duo had their first 'night out' in a while, attending the grand opening of Cassadona -- a new Italian waterfront hotel in Miami.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share their pictures from the ceremony, saying:

"Mom & Dad's first night out since @adiraohanian blessed us."

Venus Williams responded to their update on social media, first praising Serena Williams' chic yellow outfit.

"What about baby sis killing it?" Venus Williams wrote.

At the same time, she also couldn't resist poking fun at her younger sister and her husband for their escapades.

"Look at these crazy parents out until 10pm what were they thinking??" Venus Williams wrote, along with two laugh-out-loud emojis.

Williams and Ohanian were joined by the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Beckham, Arya Sabalenka, Winnie Harlow, Reilly Opelka, Camila Cabello, Nicky Jam and others at the opening of the Miami hotel.

Serena Williams on motherhood: "You're never right as a mom"

Speaking in a recent interview, Serena Williams opened up about her experience with motherhood, joking about how one is "never right" as a mom and how she was always second-guessing herself.

"You're never right as a mom. You're always second-guessing yourself and you're always like 'I don't know if that is right and you know, twenty years down the road, you know,' but it's always just like 'I don't know what if I did this wrong' and you're kinda second-guessing yourself," she said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion added that she was teaching Olympia about God and the Bible, as they were important to her. As long as her daughter had the faith, Williams believed that everything will "fall into place" for her.

"But I think that the most important thing is teaching her about God and teaching her about the Bible, which is so important to me. So I know that that's the best thing for her and as long as I root that, everything will fall into place and that's all I can say do about it," Serena Williams said.

