“What a time to be alive” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian gets a laugh out of latest developments in Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian got a chuckle out of the latest development in the Kendrick Lamar- Drake saga. Williams and Ohanian have been married since 2017.

The age-old feud between singers Drake and Lamar has gotten new ammunition as shots are being fired from both sides. In March 2024, Lamar released 'Like That', reigniting the feud. Drake then fired back with 'Push Ups' and 'Taylor Made Freestyle.'

Lamar then responded with the diss tracks 'Euphoria' on April 30 and '6:13 in LA" on May 3. Drake released 'Family Matters' and in response, Lamar replied with 'Meet the Grahams' and 'Not Like Us' on May 4.

Alexis Ohanian is keeping up with the feud and also offering his two cents. Recently, he responded to a report that Drake's team at UMG (Universal Music Group) and Kendrick's representatives at Nike mediated to thwart the feud between the two singers as it has been bleeding money for both the parties involved.

Ohanian found the fun in the situation and wrote:

"What a time to be alive."

Expand Tweet

However, the news about any intervention by UMG was later quashed by TMZ, and the user later updated.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has had a frosty history with Drake

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the Leagues Cup 2023

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is firmly in Kendrick Lamar's corner amid the heated feud, according to the various posts he had reposted in favor of the rapper.

Ohanian was previously caught in the middle of a personal attack by Drake in one of his songs. The Canadian singer called him a 'groupie' in the song 'Middle of the Ocean' which was part of the album 'Her Loss.'

The lyrics to the specific verse were:

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki."

However, Ohanian took the jibe in stride and responded by shredding the negativity around the 'groupie' tag. Taking it to X in November 2022, he wrote:

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter".

Expand Tweet

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second child, Adira River Ohanian in August 2023. They previously had a daughter, Olympia, born in September 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback