"Something else" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian laughs at Drake getting trolled on Google Maps amid feud with Kendrick Lamar

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently poked fun at Drake as he got trolled on Google Maps amid a heated feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The feud between Drake and Lamar dates back to August 2013. They have exchanged fires on many occasions during the years. Recently, more fuel got added to the fire as the two released multiple 'diss' tracks, with Lamar landing the first punch as he released 'Like That' in March 2024. Drake then responded by releasing 'Push Ups' and 'Taylor Made Freestyle'.

Lamar then fired back with a six-minute diss track 'Euphoria' on April 30. On May 3, Lamar dropped '6:16 in LA', with Drake responding with Family Matters. Lamar hit back with 'Meet the Grahams' and 'Not Like Us' on May 4.

Ohanian took a jibe at Drake by reposting a video that showed various names of Drake's house on Google Maps like Childrencome, Drakeschildchamber, A- minor guitar club, Ghostwriters HQ, Owned by Kendrick, and Drakedge.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian has made it clear in whose corner he stands in the highly-public feud. He reposted two posts supporting Kendrick Lamar.

"Drake dropped a whole video for his 7 minute long diss song and got outdid by Kendrick within 20 minutes I know bruh like this rn," read one post that Ohanian reposted.

Source- Alexis Ohanian X account

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had a conflict with Drake

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had an altercation with Drake when in 2022 he called him out and labeled him a 'groupie' in the song 'Middle of the Ocean'

The lyrics read:

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki."

Ohanian took the high road, embraced the 'groupie' tag, and added a positive spin to it. The Reddit co-founder, in an X post in 2022, said that his life changed after he got married and had kids.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ohanian took a subtle jibe at Drake's 'groupie' tag by saying that he wanted to be the best groupie of his wife Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," he added.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback