"Whatever Nike is paying Frances Tiafoe is not enough because he makes all their ugly kits look good" - Fans react to American's outfit in Houston

Frances Tiafoe's Nike outfit at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston has disappointed tennis fans, while also sparking admiration for the American's ability to pull off seemingly unflattering outfits with ease.

Tiafoe kicked off his claycourt season in Houston, beating the likes of James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson to reach the semifinals of the ATP 250 event. The defending champion then triumphed over Luciano Darderi 6-2, 7-6(2) to book his place in the final.

Keeping in line with his history of donning unique and eye-catching outfits, Frances Tiafoe has been sporting a kit featuring mustard yellow and black stripes arranged in a psychedelic design, with a bright yellow accent on the neckline, during his campaign.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were let down by the outfit in question, with words like "hideous" and "ugly" being thrown around. However, they lauded the 26-year-old for still being able to carry off the kit in style.

"There is a lot of hideous Nike stuff that Frances can pull off in a way that no other player in the sport can," one fan posted.

"Whatever Nike is paying Tiafoe for the sponsorship is not enough because he makes all of their ugly kits look good on him," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Fans continued to air their grievances with the American's outfit, with one fan suggesting that no other player on tour could pull off such a bold look.

"Foe can pull off the worst possible kits. Nike should be grateful," one fan commented.

"The way Frances looks great in all the crappy Nike kits," another fan shared.

"I defy you to find another player on tour who could make this look work (yes, I’m aware nobody’s going to look at the actual kit)," said yet another.

Expand Tweet

Other fans, meanwhile, suggested that the outfit appeared to be tailor-made for Frances Tiafoe.

"They built this kit around Frances," one fan wrote.

"Haha there's no better model," another fan commented.

"Oh i’m feeling this shirt," shared another.

Frances Tiafoe to continue title defense against Ben Shelton in Houston final

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton

Frances Tiafoe will showcase his controversial outfit at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston one final time, as the defending champion is set to face compatriot Ben Shelton in a blockbuster title clash at the ATP 250 event.

Shelton claimed a hard-fought 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry to book his place in the final. The 21-year-old holds a 1-0 lead in his head-to-head record against Tiafoe, having secured a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 victory in their sole previous encounter at the 2023 US Open.

Following their title clash in Houston, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will head to Europe to continue the claycourt swing. While both players have opted to skip the Monte-Carlo Masters, they are expected to compete at the Madrid Open, which commences on April 22.

Poll : Has Nike done Frances Tiafoe dirty with his outfit in Houston? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion