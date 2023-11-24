"When she's hungry, there's no stopping her" - Iga Swiatek expressing her desire to win Australian Open next delights tennis fans

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has expressed her desire to win the Australian Open next, which has drawn joyous reactions from tennis fans all across the globe.

Swiatek has built a reputation for herself on the WTA Tour during the last three years. She has four Grand Slam titles in her kitty, including three at the French Open and one at the US Open. She has never won the Australian Open or Wimbledon, nor has she ever reached the finals of either.

The Pole recently took a break after finishing off her 2023 season on a high note by winning the WTA Finals and regaining the top ranking. During that time, she had a Q&A session on her Instagram account, where a fan asked which Major she wanted to win next.

Iga Swiatek replied that she would like to win the Australian Open next since her game is better suited to the hardcourts of the Melbourne Slam than the grasscourts at Wimbledon. She said:

"Australian Open, not only because it’s the first one but I have a feeling my game suits that court and it would be easier for me to win this than Wimbledon."

Expand Tweet

Swiatek's comments delighted tennis fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their feelings. One user mirrored the Pole's thoughts, suggesting it would be 'easier' for her to lift the trophy at Melbourne Park rather than SW19.

"I would love to see Iga win the AO (if it's not Maria). I do feel it will be easier for her to win that Wimbledon," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"Oh…. when she’s hungry there’s absolutely no stopping her. she is sooo winning in australia."

Expand Tweet

One account posted:

"OH IGA im on my knees u have to put your entire IGUSSY into next year's."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look into Iga Swiatek's best performance at Australian Open to date

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 Australian Open

Iga Swiatek made her Australian Open debut in 2019, making her way into the main draw from the qualifiers and then losing 2-6, 0-6 to Camila Giorgi in the second round.

The Pole reached the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam in 2020, falling to Anett Kontaveit in three sets, 7-6(4), 5-7, 5-7. It was followed by another fourth-round run the following year, in which she was defeated 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 by former World No. 1 Simona Halep.

Swiatek's best performance at the first Grand Slam of the year came in 2022 when she reached the semifinals where Danielle Collins cut her run short with a score of, 4-6, 1-6.

Later, in 2023, the four-time Grand Slam champion made it to the fourth round but was defeated in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6, by former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.