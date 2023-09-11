Novak Djokovic made tennis history at the 2023 US Open on Sunday (September 10), as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the championship match in straight sets. By virtue of his victory, Djokovic tied Margaret Court's record of 24 Major titles.

While the Serb's level over the last few years has been outstanding, he wouldn't have achieved the aforementioned feat without his support circle. In that context, Djokovic was asked to shed some light on his children motivating him towards playing at his best level.

In his response, the 36-year-old disclosed that when he first became a father, he envisioned a day when his children, Stefan (9) and Tara (6), would understand his legacy as they cheered him on.

"When I became a father that was one of my wishes, that I would live the day to experience winning a Slam in front of them and they realize what's going on, that they are old enough to understand what's going on," he said.

The Serb then expressed happiness at his six-year-old daughter Tara being interested in his match.

"She was into it. You know, it's so funny to see that and so interesting to see that she's six years old, my son is nine, and they were both there. They're both aware of what's happening," he added. "Yeah, I'm just super blessed that that was the case twice this year in front of them, in Paris and also here."

Novak Djokovic's 9-year-old son Stefan plays tennis already, daughter Tara not as interested

Novak Djokovic and his family pose with Venus Williams at this year's Wimbledon

While Tara, aged six, is yet to follow in Novak Djokovic's footsteps, Stefan has already picked up tennis. In fact, a video of the father and son trading hits on a tennis court went viral about two years ago, documenting how skilled the nine-year-old already was at the game.

Stefan is a right-hander just like his father, but that's where the similarities between them end. He employs a lasso-like forehand that is reminiscent of Rafael Nadal, who happens to be the nine-year-old's favorite tennis player. In the video, he can be seen hitting some spellbinding Nadal-like forehands on the grass courts of the Mallorca Open.

The Serb's daughter, meanwhile, hasn't shown as much interest in the sport as her older brother, going by an account her father gave in November last year.

"My daughter started playing a few times a week with her friends from school and from ballet dancing," he said at the time. "She's more into ballet, and she's a real girl, and I love that about her."

