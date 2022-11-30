"When I'm doing well, it's good for the game" - Frances Tiafoe on being an influential figure in tennis

Frances Tiafoe became a household name overnight when he scored an all-important victory over tennis legend Rafael Nadal to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open.

The World No. 19, who rose to prominence after having come from humble beginnings, was recently a guest on the ATP Tennis Radio podcast where he said that he did not quit playing despite his circumstances and that seeing his dreams come to life and doing well for his family was surreal. He also noted that many would have dismissed his ambitions in his early days.

“I don’t think people really understand it. It’s hectic. I mean, especially my story. I was grinding for so many years. When I was a little kid, I was (broke back in the day, but still playing). It’s crazy. It’s crazy to think,” he said.

“Obviously, everybody has these dreams of getting to this level and doing these things but when it actually comes to fruition, it’s quite wild. Lot of people you know, would have laughed to even think I was going to get to where I am getting now. So, to be able to do these things for my family and playing the game I love, ultimately, you know, I really want to do well and stuff but I feel like it’s all the game,” he added.

Frances Tiafoe further observed that his success on the tennis courts brings joy to little kids and his personality creates a positive impact on the fans and followers and inspires them to achieve their life goals.

“I feel like, when I do well, it puts smiles on kids faces. I think people really enjoy not only my tennis but my personality. I’m having fun out there and people end up adding it to their game in their life,” he stated.

“And I think it inspires kids. You know, I had a wild story. So, it inspires people to want to go and get up and do something special. So, I feel like, when I’m doing well, it’s good for the game.”

"The biggest thing is to play consistent tennis" - Frances Tiafoe on finding success on the court

Frances Tiafoe led Team World to victory at the Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe’s extraordinary 2022 season saw him make his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open. The American tennis player also made the finals in Tokyo and Estoril as well as the semifinals in Atlanta. Tiafoe additionally featured in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, the Stockholm Open, the Washington Open and ATP Houston. The 24-year-old also played a significant part in guiding Team World to victory at the Laver Cup.

Speaking about his recipe for success on the podcast, Frances Tiafoe mentioned various little details that were instrumental in his recently found success and stated that his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield had been of great help.

“Just taking care of the little details. Just resting better, I mean, the things that I do outside of the game. More preparation going into the game. I feel like that’s kind of been the biggest thing – to play consistent tennis, right? Cause it’s so draining. I mean, if you go and play a long match and then you want to hang out maybe with your friends, my girlfriend’s been of great help in that,” he expressed.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes