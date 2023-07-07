"When in London" - Novak Djokovic's wife takes kids Stefan and Tara on sightseeing during Wimbledon

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, recently took their children, Stefan and Tara, on a tour of London ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic has won the last four editions of Wimbledon and will attempt to win the trophy for the eighth time this year to equal Roger Federer's men's record and move one behind nine-time champion Martina Navratilova.

The Serb has begun his campaign at the grasscourt Major on a great note. He faced Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the first round and easily defeated him with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4).

He faced Jordan Thompson in the second round, and easily defeated the Australian in three sets, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5, setting up a third-round matchup with old rival Stan Wawrinka on Friday, July 7.

Meanwhile, the 23-time Grand Slam winner's wife Jelena Djokovic decided to make the most of their time in London by taking their children, Stefan and Tara, on a tour of the city. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the kids holding hands in front of the London Eye.

"When in London," she wrote in the caption.

"Stan Wawrinka took away two Grand Slams from me, that's the role he played in my career" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic attended a press conference following his second-round victory over Jordan Thompson, where he discussed his upcoming match against Stan Wawrinka.

The Serb joked that Wawrinka robbed him of two Grand Slam titles before praising the 38-year-old for still going strong on the tour.

"Well, he took away two Grand Slams from me. That's the role he played [in my career], beating me in two Grand Slam finals (smiling). No, I like Stan a lot. He's a great person," he said.

"Really always inspirational what he's doing at his age. He's almost 40 years old and he still keeps going strong. That's something that not many people can do," the Serb added.

He continued his appreciation of the Swiss:

"After several surgeries of his knees, he keeps going strong and trying to create some more history for himself and tennis. We cannot forget that he's a three-time Grand Slam champion and Davis Cup winner and also Olympic gold. He had a fantastic career."

The Serb has a 20-6 head-to-head advantage over Wawrinka, winning their previous meeting in straight sets at the 2022 Italian Open.

