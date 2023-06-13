Former World No. 4 and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Joe Fernandez recently praised Novak Djokovic for his mentality and development over the years.

The Serb recently captured his third French Open crown in Paris and became the first man in the Open Era to win 23-Grand Slam titles.

During a recent interview with Rennae Stubbs, Fernandez showered praise on Djokovic, emphasizing his mental fortitude on the tennis court. She also commended the 36-year-old for his substantial growth since entering the ATP as a young professional.

"I just marvel at his mental toughness and more than anything its everything he's gone through. This was another thing I was talking to my son about. When Novak started he had weaknesses right, he didn't have the complete game, he wasn't comfortable with this slice, sometimes made a lot of errors with his forehand, he had an issue with his serve at one point, he wasn't the storngest and overtime he's become the strongest mental opponent on the men's side," Mary Joe Fernandez said.

Djokovic is also the only player from the men's draw to conquer all four Majors at least three times in the Open Era. This achievement places him in the same league as Serena Williams, the only other player to accomplish this remarkable feat.

Fernandez also hailed the World No. 1's resilient attitude during the last few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you just talk about what he's gone through in the last few years, with his decision of not taking the vaccine and miss out on Major events, Masters 1000, he has still managed to find a way to fight back and persevere," she said.

"I've never ever seen anything like that, the way that he can just focus, concentrate, lock down" - Mary Joe Fernadez hails Novak Djokovic' top tier tennis in recent matches

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen Novak Djokovic

Mary Joe Fernandez, a two-time Australian Open finalist, praised Novak Djokovic's exceptional tennis prowess, stating that he had never witnessed any player perform at such a high level before.

"I love watching him play, he's become too good. His serve in that final, he might have not been playing his best but his serve was so good, so accurate when he needed it. The way that every single tiebreak maybe 6-7 throughout the tournament I think, he didn't have one unforced error, what is that ! I've never ever seen anything like that," she said.

Fernandez added that the 36-year-old's skill and consistency intimidates other players in the locker room.

So the way that he can just focus, concentrate, lock down and say I am not missing, you're gonna have to beat me but by the way im hitting pretty heavy too like deep to the line to the corners, nobody can do it, it's impossible. And by the way it's a locker room thing too. Now people get to a tie-break against him and they're like oh shit..," she added.

The American said that World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has been inspired by Djokovic's defensive game and added it to his skill set.

"He's always been an amazing mover I mean he's defended better than anyone and now we're seeing a little bit of Alcaraz, he's taken a page out of Novaks book with that aspect," Joe Fernandez said

Alcaraz sqaured off against Djokovic in the semifinals in Paris, but couldn't outlast the Serb thanks to multiple cramps. Nevertheless, the young Spaniard is one of the most in-form players in tennis at the moment and is tipped to achieve great success in the future.

With Wimbledon on the horizon, Novak Djokovic will be looking to continue to captivate the tennis world and solidify his legacy among the sport's greatest icons.

