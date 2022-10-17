When Rafael Nadal was kissed by a male fan at the US Open

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal has had a lot of fan girl moments over the years. However, the Spaniard had an awkward moment at the 2009 US Open when he was "greeted" by a male fan after a match.

Nadal, who was 23 years old at the time, had just won his fourth-round match against Frenchman Gael Monfils. As a shirtless Nadal packed his kit bag, an enthusiastic male fan broke past security and gave a big kiss on the cheek.

The Spaniard was taken aback, but remained calm and later even hugged the fan.

Nadal reflected on the incident during his post-match press conference, clarifying that although the fan had violated his personal space, he was not bothered by it at all. He added that the fan was "really nice."

"For me it wasn’t a problem. The guy was really nice. He was a great fan, he said ‘I love you’ and he kiss me," Rafael Nadal said.

"He's a great player, but he doesn't look great playing" Mike Tyson on Rafael Nadal

Mike Tyson at the boxing match between Montana Love and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently revealed his favorite tennis players, with each of the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic finding mention.

Tyson made an appearance on the Advantage Connors podcast with tennis legend Jimmy Connors. The former heavyweight champion said he was a big fan of Federer in his prime. He lauded Djokovic for coming back from numerous injuries and hailed Nadal despite saying that the Spaniard "doesn't look great playing."

"Djokovic, definitely, and Federer. Talking about Djokovic, he came back from all those injuries," Tyson said. "You know, I love Djokovic personally but I'm just a big fan of Federer. When he was in his prime, he was always moving in the air. He's smooth. He's really smooth. Nadal was just all over the place. He's a great player, but he doesn't look great playing. Federer is smooth and very elegant."

