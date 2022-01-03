When Roger Federer ended Rafael Nadal's 81-match winning streak on clay 

Between the 2005 Monte Carlo Masters and the 2007 Hamburg Masters, Rafael Nadal went on a 81-match winning streak that is, to this day, the longest single-surface unbeaten run in the Open Era.

The streak was bookended by former World No.18 Igor Andreev at one end, when he defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals of the 2005 Valencia Open, and Roger Federer on the other, who ended Nadal's run at the 2007 Hamburg Masters final.

For two years between those two matches, the King of Clay ran rampant and vanquished all those who had the misfortune of meeting him on the claycourt surface. The run included two Roland Garros titles, three Monte Carlo Masters titles, and two Rome Masters titles.

Rafael Nadal's first Hamburg Masters appearance

Rafael Nadal attempted to win his fourth clay title in 2007 at the Hamburg Masters

The 2007 Hamburg Masters was the precursor to that year's Roland Garros, and marked Nadal's first appearance in the tournament. Nadal had skipped the event the last two years but decided to go for his fourth ATP Tour title on clay in 2007.

The Spaniard defeated Andreev in the third round and Lleyton Hewitt in the semifinal, to set up the final with Federer. The No.1 seed, on the other hand, had disposed off David Ferrer and Carlos Moya enroute to their meeting.

Prior to this game, Federer and Nadal had played five matches on Nadal's favorite surface and Nadal had won every single one of them. Only a month earlier, Nadal had prevailed over the Swiss in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

The No.2 seed started strongly, breaking Federer twice in the first set to take it 6-2. But Federer fought back valiantly, returning the favor by breaking Nadal twice in the second set and taking the match to the deciding third set.

The then-World No.1 turned the screws in the final set, holding all his serves and breaking Nadal's serve thrice to bagel him. To this day, this is the last time a player has bageleded Rafael Nadal on clay.

The aftermath

Rafael Nadal went to beat Roger Federer in the next nine of their 10 matches played on clay

Federer's unexpected triumph over Rafael Nadal made many believe that he might pip the Spaniard at the upcoming French Open but it was in vain. Rafael Nadal reclaimed his supremacy with a four-set win over Federer in the finals to win his third Roland Garros title.

Nadal also returned to Hamburg the following year, defeating Roger Federer in three sets to complete his Clay Court set. At the 2008 French Open, Nadal served the bagel back to Federer in one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals in history.

The duo have faced each other 10 more times since the 2007 Hamburg Masters, and Rafael Nadal has won all but one of those ties - the final of the 2009 Madrid Masters. Overall, Rafael Nadal leads their head-to-head 14-2 on clay.

