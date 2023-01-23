"Whenever she looks at me, I'm disarmed" - Novak Djokovic gushes about daughter Tara, reveals she has no interest in tennis

Novak Djokovic revealed that his daughter Tara is not into playing tennis and is more interested in other things.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion defeated home favorite Alex De Minaur in straight sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in a faultless performance to make his way into the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

In his post-match interview, the nine-time Aussie champion reflected on some lighter aspects of his life and gushed over his daughter, Tara, when asked if she was into tennis.

"She is not into tennis at all. She's into ballet and gymnastics. You know, she's a really cute girl. She keeps me grounded and humble, and she spins me around every single day," said Djokovic.

"Whenever she looks at me, I'm disarmed, her look is the most beautiful look I've ever experienced in my life," added the Serb.

"He hasn't done what he's done in this sport without knowing how to play this level" - Alex de Minaur on Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic embrace at the net in the fourth-round singles match

Alex de Minaur revealed that he did not see any issues with Novak Djokovic's leg during their fourth-round encounter. The Serb has struggled with a hamstring issue in his right leg during the event.

In his post-match press conference, the Aussie pro mentioned that he did not see anything strange with the Serb's movement.

"I think he was moving pretty well. He hasn't done what he's done in this sport without knowing how to play this level. Look, I knew what to expect. Ultimately you go out there with a plan, you try to execute it. At times, your opponent makes it pretty difficult to execute a plan," said De Minaur.

While commenting on Djokovic's performance, the World No. 24 stated that he felt that the Serb was playing on another level throughout the match.

"I think today that's what he was doing. He was what felt like on another level to mine. I was just trying to hang on there. At the start was very solid, then he loosened up even more and started swinging. It felt like he could hit winners from every place in the court. Didn't really know what to do out there," he said.

"I think what I experienced today was probably Novak very close to his best, I would say. To me, if that's the level, I think he's definitely the guy that's going to take the title," he added.

