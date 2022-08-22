"Where did you hear the keeping my citizenship? Is this another fake take being spread?" – bewildered Martina Navratilova involved in argument with Novak Djokovic fan

Novak Djokovic fans have displayed immense hostility towards Martina Navratilova in recent days. The Czech-American icon found herself in hot waters after she sided against the Serb regarding his Covid-19 vaccination stance and was left confounded after a fan stated that her US citizenship was seemingly on the line.

Martina Navratilova did not take well to harsh criticism from a few fans and users on Twitter and proceeded to block them. Another fan caught the attention of the 18-time Major winner’s wrong nerve and a lengthy argument ensued after she congratulated the fellow fan for getting blocked.

The fan further confronted the American on being 'anti-Djokovic' and was of the opinion that the 21-time Slam champion had been mistreated throughout his ordeal in Australia. Navratilova responded to the declaration by asking to keep things civil despite the disagreement.

Nandita Das @nanditadaniel @Martina @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs I am a fan of your game, but why are you anti- Djokovic? He's the best and he deserves our support. The way he was treated in Australia is a shame. That's not how the best player in the world should be treated. I believe we should always stand up for what's right. @Martina @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs I am a fan of your game, but why are you anti- Djokovic? He's the best and he deserves our support. The way he was treated in Australia is a shame. That's not how the best player in the world should be treated. I believe we should always stand up for what's right.

After a few more heated exchanges, the fan expressed disappointment in the tennis legend and concluded that the tennis authorities had been ill-intentioned towards Novak Djokovic. To this, Martina Navratilova clarified that it wasn’t the sport authorities that were in the driver’s seat but the governments of the respective countries.

Nandita Das @nanditadaniel @Martina @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs Sad. You're one of the legendary players and a champion and we respect you for that. And to us, fans of the game, with everything that's happening in Tennis world, it appears that the establishment (the people who run tennis) are anti-Djokovic. Anyway, that's our understanding. @Martina @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs Sad. You're one of the legendary players and a champion and we respect you for that. And to us, fans of the game, with everything that's happening in Tennis world, it appears that the establishment (the people who run tennis) are anti-Djokovic. Anyway, that's our understanding.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @nanditadaniel @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs You do realize it’s not tennis establishment that kept Novak from playing in Australia or the upcoming US open but that those are government rules? Not sure what else is there to complain about? @nanditadaniel @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs You do realize it’s not tennis establishment that kept Novak from playing in Australia or the upcoming US open but that those are government rules? Not sure what else is there to complain about?

The gainsaying follower then went on to seemingly speak out of turn and inferred that the American was obliged to speak in favor of the country that granted her citizenship. Navratilova was infuriated by this narrative.

“Where did you hear the keeping my citizenship? Is this another fake take being spread? There is no way to revoke someone’s citizenship unless they lied on their application. I didn’t. Try again about the establishment:) Disagreement is not being mean…no?” she protested.

Nandita Das @nanditadaniel @Martina @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs To keep your US citizenship, you have to side with the US establishment. Atleast you can be diplomatic and not be mean to Djokovic. This is the point of contention. Nothing else. @Martina @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs To keep your US citizenship, you have to side with the US establishment. Atleast you can be diplomatic and not be mean to Djokovic. This is the point of contention. Nothing else.

Along similar lines as Martina Navratilova, Serbian politician labels Novak Djokovic “uneducated”

Novak Djokovic’s denial to get vaccinated against Covid-19 hasn’t been received well by a vast majority of the public. The latest to broadcast their disapproval was Vesna Pesic, a politician and sociologist from his own country.

She clarified that she was the Serbian legend’s ardent fan but had conflicting views about his unvaccinated status.

"As a well-known Djokovic fan, I wonder when he will protect his body from the vaccine at the age of 35? And those millions who received the vaccine and their bodies are dead cold, he really doesn't care. When you infect the brain, it's not very good. It seems that those pyramids in Bosnia did not help him," Pesic wrote.

She also spoke about Djokovic’s low level of education despite all his success.

"He's not stupid, he's uneducated, because he's only been hitting the ball since he was 6 years old. It's not a sin, he's achieved success. I have no chance to fight with them either," Pesic tweeted. (Via google translate)

